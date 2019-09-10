Rochford to appear on RTÉ panel for All-Ireland final replay instead of Brolly

RTÉ WILL REPLACE Joe Brolly with Stephen Rochford on the panel for their live coverage of Saturday’s All-Ireland football final replay.

RTÉ pundit Joe Brolly. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Former Mayo boss Rochford, who was coach to the Donegal footballers this year, will join Ciaran Whelan and Pat Spillane on the panel for The Saturday Game Live on RTÉ 2 next Saturday evening. The news was first reported by the Irish Examiner last night.

Rochford was part of the panel last month for RTÉ’s live coverage of the All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone.

Stephen Rochford at this year's Ulster final between Donegal and Cavan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

RTÉ’s coverage will begin at 5pm with Joanne Cantwell presenting while commentary comes from Ger Canning and Kevin McStay.

Brolly was in the spotlight during the drawn game for a heated debate that ensued over the decision to award a first-half penalty to Kerry and the sending-off of Dublin defender Jonny Cooper for the second yellow card he received after fouling David Clifford.

The Derry All-Ireland winner claimed Meath referee David Gough had been ‘clearly influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry’ while Whelan was highly critical of the decision to dismiss Cooper. The following day Whelan reversed his position when speaking on Independent.ie’s GAA podcast ‘The Throw-In’.

In his column for The Sunday Independent at the weekend, Brolly revealed he had contacted Gough to apologise for his comments while also changing his view on the penalty, conceding it was a correct call.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud