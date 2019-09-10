This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rochford to appear on RTÉ panel for All-Ireland final replay instead of Brolly

The former Mayo boss had previously featured on The Sunday Game last month.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 10:08 AM
1 hour ago 5,783 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4802742

RTÉ WILL REPLACE Joe Brolly with Stephen Rochford on the panel for their live coverage of Saturday’s All-Ireland football final replay. 

joe-brolly RTÉ pundit Joe Brolly. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Former Mayo boss Rochford, who was coach to the Donegal footballers this year, will join Ciaran Whelan and Pat Spillane on the panel for The Saturday Game Live on RTÉ 2 next Saturday evening. The news was first reported by the Irish Examiner last night.

Rochford was part of the panel last month for RTÉ’s live coverage of the All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone.

stephen-rochford Stephen Rochford at this year's Ulster final between Donegal and Cavan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

RTÉ’s coverage will begin at 5pm with Joanne Cantwell presenting while commentary comes from Ger Canning and Kevin McStay.

Brolly was in the spotlight during the drawn game for a heated debate that ensued over the decision to award a first-half penalty to Kerry and the sending-off of Dublin defender Jonny Cooper for the second yellow card he received after fouling David Clifford.

The Derry All-Ireland winner claimed Meath referee David Gough had been ‘clearly influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry’ while Whelan was highly critical of the decision to dismiss Cooper. The following day Whelan reversed his position when speaking on Independent.ie’s GAA podcast ‘The Throw-In’.

In his column for The Sunday Independent at the weekend, Brolly revealed he had contacted Gough to apologise for his comments while also changing his view on the penalty, conceding it was a correct call.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

