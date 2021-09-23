Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Advertisement

Westmeath hurlers appoint former Dublin U21 and Ballyboden boss Fortune

Joe Fortune succeeds Shane O’Brien on a two-year term.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 9:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,614 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5556802
Fortune won the Dublin hurling title with Ballyboden in 2018.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Fortune won the Dublin hurling title with Ballyboden in 2018.
Fortune won the Dublin hurling title with Ballyboden in 2018.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOE FORTUNE HAS been appointed as the new Westmeath senior hurling manager, succeeding Shane O’Brien on a two-year term.

The role will be Fortune’s first at senior inter-county level, having previously managed Dublin’s U21 hurlers to a Leinster title in 2016.

More recently, he took charge of Ballyboden St Enda’s and steered them to the Dublin county title in 2018 before returning to his native Wexford for a stint with James Shiel’s U20s.

The Westmeath county board confirmed Fortune’s appointment on Thursday evening, and said that his backroom team will be announced “in the coming weeks”.

Westmeath were relegated to Division 2A following a winless top-flight league campaign this spring, but victory in the Joe McDonagh Cup final — in what was O’Brien’s final game in charge — secured their return to the Leinster championship for the 2022 season.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look ahead to the inaugural United Rugby Championship, and a massive weekend for Ireland in their bid to qualify for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie