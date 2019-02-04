This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It's hard to swallow' - Liverpool's Gomez to undergo surgery on leg fracture

The Reds defender hasn’t played since suffering the injury in early December.

By Ben Blake Monday 4 Feb 2019, 10:27 AM
Gomez on crutches at Anfield.
Image: Peter Byrne
Gomez on crutches at Anfield.
Gomez on crutches at Anfield.
Image: Peter Byrne

THERE’S BEEN SOME bad news for Liverpool this morning as it was revealed that Joe Gomez requires an operation.

The Reds defender sustained a fracture to his lower leg against Burnley on 5 December, and he has since been undergoing a rehabilitation programme. 

However, doctors have now decided that the 21-year-old will need further surgery to make a complete recovery. 

Liverpool, currently sitting top of the Premier League, have put no timescale on his return, although they expect him to be back in action before the end of the season. 

“It’s a blow for the boy and for us — because prior to the injury he was in such fantastic shape,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when he’s ready.

His attitude during this rehab has been outstanding but it just hasn’t healed as we’d have liked so we will make this intervention and then he will come back.”

Gomez added: “Obviously being out for longer than we’d first hoped for is hard to swallow but it’s part and parcel of the industry. It was an injury caused by an impact, like nearly all the injuries I’ve had in my career, so I know it’s just a case of when it’s fully healed I’m good to go again.

“The hardest part is not being able to help the team and contribute on the pitch at the moment, so it’s important I come back ready to go and this procedure will help with that. My only focus is getting back for Liverpool as soon as possible and I can promise the supporters I’ll be working hard every day to do that.”

