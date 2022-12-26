Advertisement
Monday 26 December 2022 Dublin: 5°C
Read Next
More Stories
PA Midfielder Joe Hodge.
# Team news
Wolves give first Premier League start to young Ireland midfielder
Joe Hodge has impressed new manager Julen Lopetegui since the former Spain and Real Madrid boss took charge.
3.8k
0
1 hour ago

JOE HODGE WILL make his full Premier League debut for Wolves against Everton today.

The Ireland U-21 international has been named in new manager Julen Lopetegui’s starting XI for his first league game in charge, having impressed from the beginning in the 2-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Cup before Christmas.

Hodge, who also qualifies for England and represented them at U-17 level, featured three times as a substitute under former boss Bruno Lage but the 20-year-old has been thrust into the action by Lopetegui following the World Cup break.

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Seville head coach has also given a start to Nathan Collins, while another Ireland U-21 midfielder, Connor Ronan is on the bench for the Molineux club.

International captain Seamus Coleman will have to make do with a place on the Everton bench, along with Irish-qualified striker Tom Cannon, who has featured for the U-19s and was part of an U-20 squad in March 2022.

Another Ireland star looking to make a good impression on a new manager is Gavin Bazunu, and he starts for Southampton against Brighton as Nathan Jones bids to get three points.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Evan Ferguson, who won two senior Ireland caps last month, is on the bench for the Seagulls along with 19-year-old Dubliner Adam Moran.

Shane Duffy, meanwhile, is on the bench for Fulham as they take on Crystal Palace in a London derby.

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     