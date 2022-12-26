Wolves give first Premier League start to young Ireland midfielder

JOE HODGE WILL make his full Premier League debut for Wolves against Everton today.

The Ireland U-21 international has been named in new manager Julen Lopetegui’s starting XI for his first league game in charge, having impressed from the beginning in the 2-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Cup before Christmas.

Hodge, who also qualifies for England and represented them at U-17 level, featured three times as a substitute under former boss Bruno Lage but the 20-year-old has been thrust into the action by Lopetegui following the World Cup break.

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Seville head coach has also given a start to Nathan Collins, while another Ireland U-21 midfielder, Connor Ronan is on the bench for the Molineux club.

International captain Seamus Coleman will have to make do with a place on the Everton bench, along with Irish-qualified striker Tom Cannon, who has featured for the U-19s and was part of an U-20 squad in March 2022.

Another Ireland star looking to make a good impression on a new manager is Gavin Bazunu, and he starts for Southampton against Brighton as Nathan Jones bids to get three points.

Gavin Cooney

Evan Ferguson, who won two senior Ireland caps last month, is on the bench for the Seagulls along with 19-year-old Dubliner Adam Moran.

Shane Duffy, meanwhile, is on the bench for Fulham as they take on Crystal Palace in a London derby.