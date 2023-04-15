Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Referee Howard Foster stops the fight after Joyce's eye was checked for a second time by the ringside doctor.
# Shock
Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce suffers crushing defeat to Zhang in London
It was a sensational away win over a fellow Olympic silver medallist for Joyce’s 39-year-old Chinese opponent.
1.4k
2
1 hour ago

JOE JOYCE SUFFERED a crushing defeat by Zhilei Zhang after a sixth-round stoppage at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Referee Howard Foster called off the contest with Joyce sustaining significant swelling to his right eye as China’s Zhang secured the WBO interim heavyweight title.

Londoner Joyce, 37, had been expected to successfully defend his position as one of his division’s leading contenders, and maintain his unbeaten record in his 16th bout.

But 39-year-old Zhang’s sharp-shooting and straight left hand did the damage. He landed the latter at will and left Joyce on unsteady legs as early as the opening round.

The ringside doctor examined Joyce’s damaged eye before the start of the sixth, and he was called for a second time during the same round before Foster stopped the fight.

“I am disappointed with my performance,” said Joyce, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist. “It was a good fight, but I could have done better.

“I have not fought against a southpaw for so long. Credit to him. He is a good fighter and I gave it my all.

“But I expected to win. I would like to apologise to all my fans and my supporters. I will be back and my journey is not over.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     