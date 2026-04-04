Niland hits 3-8 for Galway, wins for Dublin and Kilkenny in Leinster U20 Championship

Fulfil Leinster U20 hurling championship, Phase 2, Round 1

Group 1

Galway 4-13 Wexford 1-8

Kilkenny 1-16 Kildare 0-10

Group 2

Dublin 3-15 Meath 0-10

Offaly 1-20 Laois 2-16

SENIOR STAR AARON Niland struck 3-8 as Galway underlined their Fulfil Leinster U20 hurling championship title credentials in Portlaoise.

Niland netted twice in the opening 16 minutes as the Tribesmen built up a big early lead in their provincial opener – despite playing into the storm-force wind.

And that's a hat-trick for Aaron Niland 👏



3-4 he has accumulated today so far for @Galway_GAA Under 20's 🔥



Watch the @gaaleinster Under 20 HC live only on #ClubberTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/yfpPIDqTvQ — Clubber (@clubber) April 4, 2026

They slipped back during the middle third of the game, failing to score at all between the 19th and 41st minute as Wexford cut the gap to just two.

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But the Model County, who blasted 14 wides overall, relied heavily on free-taker Sean O’Brien who struck 1-6 of their tally from placed balls.

And when Galway re-tuned their radar in the closing 20 minutes, they surged clear of Wexford again for a 14-point win.

Niland was on the frees for Galway but all three of his goals came from open play and his third arrived in the 46th minute.

Substitute Harry Holmes registered Galway’s fourth goal late on while Brian Callanan and Darragh Counihan impressed too.

The big negative for Galway was the apparent shoulder injury that forced county senior Seán Murphy off late in the first half. They were already without Loughrea star Cullen Killeen due to injury.

Holders Kilkenny beat Kildare by nine points in the other Group 1 game and also needed to finish strongly.

Henry Shefflin’s young Cats were 1-7 to 0-4 up at half time and stretched the lead to eight points early in the second half.

But six Kildare points from Tom Power helped reduce the deficit to just three points at 1-10 to 0-10.

Dublin's Tommy Cullen is tackled by Fergal Flynn of Meath. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Kilkenny came with a strong kick late on, reeling off scores from senior star David Barcoe, Ollie O’Donovan, Jake Mullen and Patrick Lacey, who’d earlier scored their goal.

Meanwhile, Offaly had to come from behind late on in Portlaoise to secure their Round 1 win in Group 2.

Level with just three minutes to go, Laois then surged three clear with a Conor Headen goal.

But Offaly responded within 60 seconds with their own goal, from Patrick Lyons, to tie it up again at 1-17 to 2-14.

The sides then split six points evenly between eachother to leave it still level four minutes into stoppage time.

Mark Mulrooney then pounced for the winning score, his fifth of the game.

Callum Graham’s two early goals at Parnell Park put Dublin on the road to a 14-point win over Meath.