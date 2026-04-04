Rangers go top of the table for the first time in over two years

Updated at 19.40

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Hibernian 3-0 Kilmarnock

Motherwell 2-3 Falkirk

Rangers 4-2 Dundee United

St Mirren 2-0 Aberdeen

RANGERS CLIMBED TO the top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time in over two years with a 4-2 win over Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday.

Victory took the Glasgow giants level on points with Hearts but ahead on goal difference.

The Edinburgh club can regain top spot away to bottom-of-the-table Livingston on Sunday when third-placed Celtic — five points behind arch-rivals Rangers — face Dundee.

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“It feels good because we won the game today,” Rangers manager Danny Rohl told the BBC. “This is a big compliment to my group. It shows a lot about the character, mentality and quality to win games.

“It’s not just that we win games, but also that we score a lot of goals as well. That’s also a big compliment to the group.

“I like clean sheets, and the last two games we’ve conceded one and then two today. It’s a little bit too much for me because we needed four goals, and in some games you won’t have the chance for four goals.”

He added, “We took our three points and did our hard work. I don’t focus on opponents — if we win six games, we win the league.”

Rangers striker Ryan Naderi opened the scoring on the half-hour mark with a close-range finish before defender Dujon Sterling doubled the lead four minutes before the break with his first league goal for the Gers.

United forward Amar Fatah pulled a goal back with a strike just before half-time, but Thelo Aasgaard restored Rangers’ two-goal lead in the 52nd minute.

Substitute Zach Sapsford sparked fresh worry at Ibrox with a 72nd-minute goal, only for Bojan Miovski to come off the bench and put the result beyond doubt courtesy of a deflected shot with five minutes remaining.

In other matches, ex-Sligo Rovers striker Owen Elding was on target as fifth-placed Hibernian overwhelmed relegation-threatened Kilmarnock 3-0, mid-table Falkirk edged Motherwell 3-2, and St Mirren defeated fellow strugglers Aberdeen 2-0.

– © AFP 2026