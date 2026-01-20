Joe Joyce set to leave Connacht and sign for Gloucester

JOE JOYCE WILL leave Connacht and sign for Gloucester at the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

The Bristol-born second row joined Connacht in October 2023 and has made 46 appearances for the province.

The 31-year-old previously made 150 appearances for Bristol Bears between 2014 and 2023, securing a Players’ Player of the Season award in 2018.

“We’re really pleased to bring Joe back over to the Gallagher PREM for next season,” Gloycester’s Director of Rugby, George Skivington, said.

“He’s big, physical and uncompromising, and he’ll add a real edge to our pack, similar to those guys we’ve already added ahead of the new season.

“Joe has got plenty of big game experience, and he’ll be great for the younger guys in the building, like Freddie and Arthur, to lean on with the leadership qualities he possesses.”

“I’m really looking forward to working with him.”