Dublin: 5°C Friday 18 November 2022
England international Joe Launchbury joins Toyota Verblitz in Japan

Move is the latest big signing as Japan Rugby League One strives to attract global talent.

58 minutes ago
Joe Launchbury: Japan bound.
Image: PA

ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL JOE Launchbury has said he is joining Toyota Verblitz for the upcoming season, the latest big signing as Japan Rugby League One strives to attract global talent.

The former Wasps captain said he was eager to return to Japan, host of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

“To have the chance to sign for a great club like Toyota is something I am very excited about,” he said in a statement.

“My family and I are looking forward to experiencing Japan again and I am personally looking forward to testing myself in the league and helping Toyota Verblitz have a good year,” he said.

At Toyota, Launchbury will join veteran Springboks fullback Willie Le Roux, who is nicknamed “sensei” meaning teacher, and Le Roux’s compatriot flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

The season runs from December to May.

– © AFP 2022

