Kildare reach first Joe McDonagh decider as Laois save their season with final puck of the ball

Kildare 1-26 Down 1-14

KILDARE OVERCAME THEIR league final conquerors Down at Cedral St Conleth’s Park to reach their first ever Joe McDonagh Cup final, booking a meeting with Laois.

Kildare, last year’s Christy Ring Cup champions, overcame a nervy start in Newbridge to emerge with 12 points to spare over the Ulster side, who stayed up at Kerry’s expense on the head-to-head rule.

The Lilywhites entered the game on the back of consecutive wins over Westmeath, Carlow and Laois, and star man David Qualter was again to the fore with 1-13 (12 frees, one 65′), his first-half goal steering Kildare into a 1-14 to 0-7 half-time advantage.

Kildare stretched their advantage to 15 early in the fourth quarter, with Down replacement Shea Pucci raising a green flag late on for the Mourne men.

Carlow 2-17 Laois 1-20

There was injury-time madness, meanwhile, at Netwatch Cullen Park, as Laois’ James Duggan flicked the ball into Carlow’s net with their puck of a ball to send the visitors into the Joe McDonagh Cup final at their hosts’ expense.

Laois saved their season in the most dramatic circumstances imaginable: they needed a draw or a victory to reach the decider, and they trailed Carlow by three points with the three allotted minutes of added time having already elapsed.

However, Padraig Delaney’s 65′ was allowed to be taken, with his inch-perfect delivery deflected into the net by Duggan to spark wild scenes.

The final whistle sounded as Carlow keeper Brian Tracey took the puckout, breaking home hearts and sending Laois’ panel and travelling fans into ecstasy.

Kerry 1-14 Westmeath 2-28

Kerry were relegated from the Joe McDonagh Cup while Westmeath retained their status by earning the necessary victory at Austin Stack Park.

Killian Doyle recorded 15 points — six of them from play — as the Leinster county secured safety and ended Kerry’s 10-year crack at the McDonagh Cup.

