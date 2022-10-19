Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

Seven from Antrim selected on Joe McDonagh team of the year

The Saffrons won an enthralling final against Kingdom.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 2:58 PM
38 minutes ago 318 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5897290
The Antrim team celebrate with the Joe McDonagh Cup.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The Antrim team celebrate with the Joe McDonagh Cup.
The Antrim team celebrate with the Joe McDonagh Cup.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ANTRIM DOMINATE THE selection for the Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year with seven players chosen. 

The Saffrons won an enthralling final against Kingdom, who saw four players selected.

Antrim have players named on every line of the field, with Ryan Elliott named in goals and Joe Maskey, Gerard Walsh and Eoghan Campbell all in defence. 

Keelan Molloy took a midfield Bert, while Conal Cunning and Ciarán Clarke made the attack. 

Fionan Mackessy, Eoin Ross, Mikey Boyle and Pádraig Boyle were the players chosen from Kerry. It was Mackessy’s third year in a row to make the Champion 15, while Carlow star Chris Nolan did likewise.

His team-mate Marty Kavanagh, Offaly’s David Nally and Down star Daithi Sands were the others to be honoured.

“The Joe McDonagh Cup once again delivered on its mandate of producing highly competitive, highly entertaining matches and finished with a stunning 5-22 to 4-24, Antrim-Kerry decider at Croke Park,” said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

“There was no shortage of impressive displays throughout the campaign, which is reflected in the spread of five counties featuring here.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“It is a great honour for all of those who have been singled out as being worthy of special
praise and I know it is an accolade that will be warmly welcomed by your families, clubs and supporters in your county.”

Joe McDonagh team of the year

1. Ryan Elliot (Antrim)
2. Joe Maskey (Antrim)
3. Gerard Walsh (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)
4. Eoin Ross (Kerry)
5. Fionan Mackessy (Kerry) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)
6. Eoghan Campbell (Antrim)
7. Mikey Boyle (Kerry)
8. Keelan Molloy (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)
9. David Nally (Offaly)
10. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow)
11. Chris Nolan (Carlow) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)
12. Daithí Sands (Down) (Previous winner in 2019)
13. Conal Cunning (Antrim)
14. Pádraig Boyle (Kerry)
15. Ciarán Clarke (Antrim)

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie