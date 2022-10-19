Seven from Antrim selected on Joe McDonagh team of the year

The Antrim team celebrate with the Joe McDonagh Cup.

ANTRIM DOMINATE THE selection for the Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year with seven players chosen.

The Saffrons won an enthralling final against Kingdom, who saw four players selected.

Antrim have players named on every line of the field, with Ryan Elliott named in goals and Joe Maskey, Gerard Walsh and Eoghan Campbell all in defence.

Keelan Molloy took a midfield Bert, while Conal Cunning and Ciarán Clarke made the attack.

Fionan Mackessy, Eoin Ross, Mikey Boyle and Pádraig Boyle were the players chosen from Kerry. It was Mackessy’s third year in a row to make the Champion 15, while Carlow star Chris Nolan did likewise.

His team-mate Marty Kavanagh, Offaly’s David Nally and Down star Daithi Sands were the others to be honoured.

“The Joe McDonagh Cup once again delivered on its mandate of producing highly competitive, highly entertaining matches and finished with a stunning 5-22 to 4-24, Antrim-Kerry decider at Croke Park,” said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

“There was no shortage of impressive displays throughout the campaign, which is reflected in the spread of five counties featuring here.

“It is a great honour for all of those who have been singled out as being worthy of special

praise and I know it is an accolade that will be warmly welcomed by your families, clubs and supporters in your county.”

Joe McDonagh team of the year

1. Ryan Elliot (Antrim)

2. Joe Maskey (Antrim)

3. Gerard Walsh (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)

4. Eoin Ross (Kerry)

5. Fionan Mackessy (Kerry) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)

6. Eoghan Campbell (Antrim)

7. Mikey Boyle (Kerry)

8. Keelan Molloy (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)

9. David Nally (Offaly)

10. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow)

11. Chris Nolan (Carlow) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)

12. Daithí Sands (Down) (Previous winner in 2019)

13. Conal Cunning (Antrim)

14. Pádraig Boyle (Kerry)

15. Ciarán Clarke (Antrim)