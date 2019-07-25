This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Westmeath 'not renewing association' with Joe McDonagh final-reaching hurling boss

Limerick native Joe Quaid, who also guided the county to Division 2A league glory, will not continue for 2020.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 8:22 AM
1 hour ago 2,088 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4739365
Moving on: Joe Quaid.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Moving on: Joe Quaid.
Moving on: Joe Quaid.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WESTMEATH GAA HAVE confirmed that Joe Quaid will not be staying on as the county’s senior hurling manager for 2020, stating that they “will not be renewing our association” with the Limerick native.

The news comes as quite a surprise, considering the success Quaid oversaw in his first year in charge of the Lake County.

As well as guiding Westmeath the Joe McDonagh Cup final last month, the former Treaty goalkeeper oversaw National Hurling League Division 2A and Kehoe Cup title lifts earlier in the year.

That McDonagh decider at Croke Park ended in defeat to Eddie Brennan’s Laois, however, while a heavy All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final loss to Cork followed.

Prior to taking charge of Westmeath, Quaid spent three seasons over Kildare, where he steered them to the Christy Ring Cup crown last summer.

A statement released by Westmeath GAA last night reads:

“Cumann Luthchleas Gael Iarmhí wish to confirm that we will not be renewing our association with Joe Quaid as Westmeath senior hurling manager for the forthcoming season.

“We would like to thank Joe for his massive commitment to our team this year and acknowledge the progress we made in winning the NHL Division 2A title. Westmeath also enjoyed a wonderful Joe McDonagh Cup campaign, reaching the final where we lost to Laois. Earlier in the season Westmeath captured the Keogh Cup title.

“Cumann Luthchleas Gael Iarmhí would also like to acknowledge the contribution of Joe Quaid’s backroom team and thank them for their work during the year. We would like to take this opportunity to wish Joe Quaid and all his management the very best in the future.”

