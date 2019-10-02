Schmidt 'incredibly positive' for Ireland as he hopes for better refereeing

JOE SCHMIDT SAYS his belief in his Ireland team hasn’t wavered in the wake of their shock defeat to Japan at the World Cup last weekend.

After opening their tournament with a commanding win over Scotland, Schmidt’s side were upset by the hosts in Shizuoka, losing 19-12.

But as Ireland get set to face Russia in Kobe tomorrow, the Ireland head coach insisted he still believes in their ability to make an impact at this World Cup.

Schmidt's Ireland will look to bounce back tomorrow against Russia. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

If Ireland can secure a bonus-point win tomorrow and against Samoa on 12 October, they will be playing in a quarter-final.

“Before the tournament, Japan worried me, probably more than Scotland in a lot of ways because we know Scotland inside out,” said Schmidt. “We had only lost one of our last seven games against Scotland.

“It was the whole equation of Japan being capable of that outstanding effort, the fact that their games are nicely spaced, they are the home nation and it was disappointing when the home nation got beaten out the last time [England in 2015].

“I know that it’s a real advantage to have the host nation in the tournament because interest levels stay up and we knew that they’d be really challenging.

“For us, the biggest disappointment is you’ve got to have confidence after the first 20 minutes, you’ve gone down there, you’ve scored two tries, you feel like you’ve got a degree of control on the game. Our scrum’s very strong, it’s disappointing to concede that scrum penalty and the feedback is that it was a tough call.

“But you’ve got to get above that and continue to be positive, and I’m still incredibly positive about this group.

“They are such a good group of young men that they are determined to make sure we get it right in these next two games and then beyond that. It doesn’t matter which team you play in the pool next door to us, it is a monumental game.

“It is probably the two form teams, maybe along with England, in the world at the moment and we’d like to think we can be in that mix and we have to maintain our focus on what’s immediately in front of us with these next two games, and then attempt to really reach that level in the quarter-final.”

The mention of ‘feedback’ around that crucial first-half scrum penalty follows on from Schmidt saying World Rugby had told Ireland that three of the four offside penalties called against his team by referee Angus Gardner had been incorrect.

Schmidt speaks to his backs at training in Kobe. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Ireland boss insisted he didn’t want to “take anything away from Japan” in speaking about the match officials, but he hopes to have fewer frustrations in that area tomorrow, when French referee Jerome Garces – who called in two of those offside penalties from the sideline – is in charge of the Russia game.

“I think the message is to be really disciplined,” said Schmidt. “It’s hard when you get a couple of calls that go against you that shouldn’t have been made.

“We just want it clear and obvious from referees, that’s around the breakdown as well which I know people would have had a look at. So from that perspective, we’re just going to try look after our department and be disciplined and to be onside and, at the same time, bring some linespeed.

“We’re going to try to get that balance spot on. Now, I’m certainly not saying that we get it right every time but, when we feel like we’re getting it right and we get pinged, then you do lose a bit of confidence and it does take away the linespeed and a team can get momentum against that.”

Schmidt has made wholesale changes for this clash with Russia, with only four players backing up from the Japan game due to the five-day turnaround.

Among the most interesting factors in the team is that the returning Johnny Sexton captains the side for the first time.

“I’ve worked with Johnny for probably 10 years so I’d like to think I know him pretty well and I know how competitive and combative he is,” said Schmidt.

“Sometimes I watch him play and he’s getting stuck into counter-rucks and I’m saying, ‘Just get the hell out of there, Johnny, and leave some of the big boys do that’. But he’s no shrinking violet.

Sexton will captain Ireland tomorrow. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I think his ability to control a game, to see a game a little bit ahead of where it’s happening, that’s a massive strength.

“Now, he brings that without being captain but I do think it’s something where we want to have a really competitive and combative approach this week and I think Johnny is ideal to lead that because of the character he is, let alone the qualities as far as his game-management and the individual skill that allows other people get into the game.

“We’ve got some really good leadership around the team as well – Peter O’Mahony and Rhys Ruddock have both captained Ireland so they’ll look after the pack for a fair degree of the time. And we’ve got other leaders like Rob Kearney at the back, Keith Earls on the edge and Garry Ringrose.

“So we feel like we’re really well covered with support for Johnny in what is a real honour but it’s an honour that people have had to work a long time and work very hard for and I think it’s a deserved honour.”