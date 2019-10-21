This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 21 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schmidt finds Ireland's performance hard to explain as his team fall at a familiar hurdle

Joe Schmidt admitted after the game that it was hard to find a reason for Ireland not performing against New Zealand, and Rory Best spoke about the pressure associated with a World Cup quarter-final.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Oct 2019, 3:03 PM
33 minutes ago 1,111 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4860587
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

AND JUST LIKE that, it’s all over and the cycle towards Ireland’s 2023 World Cup quarter-final exit begins. 

With the dust settled on Ireland’s latest sobering on Saturday, Murray Kinsella and Eoin Toolan joined Gavan from Japan to reflect on the quarter-final hammering inflicted by the All Blacks. 

In what is due to be Joe Schmidt’s final post-match press conference as Ireland head coach, Murray Kinsella said that he didn’t have many answers for the waiting journalists. 

“Joe Schmidt’s first words in the post-match presser were: ‘I don’t have an excuse. It’s hard to find a reason’. They did attempt to trash it out a little bit and if that was the reason it kind of makes sense that they mentally got it wrong and built it up too much and there’s just so much pressure.”

Also due to be Rory Best’s final game of his career, the Irish captain mentioned that the mental barrier around the quarter-finals is huge. 

“I asked Rory Best what is it about quarter-finals that brings out the worst in Ireland and he said it’s the fact that we haven’t won one”, explained Murray. “And there’s so much pressure on it and it builds up for four years and you’re the team that’s got to break that duck. But clearly it was too much.

“And really, moving into the next cycle, you have to ask how are they going to negotiate this better? How do you mentally build up to it?”

“It’s a massive mental barrier that’s going to take a lot of hard work to get through.”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

You can listen to today’s latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly in full here, or wherever you get your podcasts. 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie