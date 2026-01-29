'Joey is going to add to any squad' - Farrell would welcome Carbery return

THE ONGOING IRELAND selection battle at out-half doesn’t look like it’s going to be definitively settled anytime soon, and there’s a strong chance Joey Carbery might be throwing his name back in the mix.

The Bordeaux-Begles man could be playing his rugby in Ireland again next season, and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he would welcome any such move.

Carbery left Munster in 2024 having fallen down the queue with Ireland. The former Leinster player was left out of Farrell’s squad for the 2023 Six Nations, and decided to take up a new challenge in France a year later.

The 30-year-old is out of contract with Bordeaux at the end of the season and has been linked with a move back to Ireland – with Leinster head coach Leo Cullen admitting the province have held conversations about re-signing a player who lined out 37 times for his home province before joining Munster in 2018.

The Kildare native also has 37 Ireland caps to his name – the most recent of those coming back in November 2022.

Speaking in Edinburgh ahead of the Six Nations launch event this week, Farrell was asked if he would like to see Carbery back in the Irish system.

“Get everyone back. Yeah, get everyone back as much as they can. Joey is a great lad, great player. He’s going to add to any squad, any province.”

Even on a busy weekend in which Farrell was keeping an eye on the provinces’ games while also preparing to welcome his Ireland players into camp on Sunday, the Ireland boss found time to check on Bordeaux’s Top14 defeat to Castres on Saturday – where Carbery came off the bench to finish the game at scrum-half.

Farrell feels Carbery’s time in Bordeaux will have benefited his overall game.

“(It will have done him) The world of good. Playing scrum-half as well (on Saturday). Not bad, actually. He played a bit of scrum half (previously).

Carbery was last capped by Ireland in November 2022. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“What a place to go and play your rugby. And on the back of that, they’re not a bad team, are they? So he’s got to come back a bigger and better player for that experience, that’s for sure.”

For now, the Ireland out-half battle rolls along without Carbery. Sam Prendergast, Jack Crowley and Harry Byrne are the three leading contenders to start against France on 5 February, while Farrell says Ciarán Frawley ‘definitely’ remains part of that conversation despite playing most of his rugby at fullback and centre this season.

Byrne is back in the Ireland squad having been involved with Ireland A in November, and is a live contender to start in Paris having enjoyed a good run of form this season.

“I like the fact that he’s showing, not just with how he’s playing, but within his body language, that he’s here to compete and he’s here to be taken notice of,” Farrell says.

“I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence, he’s that type of guy anyway. I suppose he’s able to be a little bit more confident when his body’s good, he’s fit and healthy and he’s playing regular and we’ve seen that.

“I think how he’s goal-kicking and all of that, that just coincides with the confidence piece as well.

He’s obviously in a good spot and he’ll be so proud of himself, I would have thought, of getting back in the room, into camp, from what would have been a difficult enough year from the start of last year, but fair play to him for doing what he’s done.”

Caelan Doris also sees a renewed confidence in his Leinster teammate, who looked reinvigorated after returning from a short loan spell at Bristol last season.

“I think it was a great experience for him, he picked up quite a lot from being over there and probably a bit of a new found pep in his step coming back in,” Doris says.

“He’s someone who believes in himself, definitely knows he’s capable and he’s showing that week on week at the minute.”

Farrell says he’s going into this week’s training camp in Portugal with no decision made on who will be wearing the 10 shirt at the Stade de France.

Andy Farrell at the Six Nations launch in Edinburgh. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“That’s only fair, I would have thought, to be like that. We’ve got a good few tough sessions that people will have to keep earning the respect of their teammates from, so staying open-minded is the right thing to do.

“I mean there’s quite a bit, isn’t there, that we have to be open-minded enough in regards to how camp goes, etc. People coming back in who have not played much rugby at all, some coming back from injury, etc. So being open-minded about it all, really.”

There’s a largely familiar look to the group Farrell has taken to Portugal, with four uncapped players added to the mix – Edwin Edogbo and Nathan Doak were both named last week before Jack Boyle’s injury saw Connacht prop Billy Bohan added on Sunday, and Bundee Aki’s disciplinary matter saw Jude Postlethwaite called up.

Edogbo had been selected in the November squad before having to pull out with injury, and while Munster have been careful in managing his minutes, the powerful Cork lock has made a strong impression across his nine caps this season.

That form has led to suggestions Edogbo could be worth a place in the bench in France, and while Farrell doesn’t shut that idea down, he places huge value on how new faces adapt to Ireland camp.

“I suppose like we always say coming into camp, how you get up to speed as quick as possible, how you get to be at your best first game up is a hard trait to have.

“So unless you’ve done it before, I suppose you don’t know until you know.”

Doris has gone toe-to-toe with Edogbo at provincial level, and the Ireland captain will play a role in helping the 23-year-old settle into his new environs.

“I think he’s been very good,” Doris said.

Edwin Edogbo is hoping to win his first cap for Ireland. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s physical, obviously, but he’s skilful as well. He seems to have good game understanding and awareness. He’s a big fella, capable of putting a stamp on the game, even though Munster will be disappointed with how they’ve gone in Europe. But I think he’s been a standout in some of their games.

“Like Faz is saying around coming into camp, messages have already gone in this morning in forward groups around getting him up to scratch early. Quite a bit of detail coming in, it can be a little bit overwhelming from that point of view, but there’s plenty of guys who can get an arm around him and help him bring in his best.”

Farrell provided more detail when asked why Ulster scrum-half Doak has earned a place in his squad. The 24-year-old was part of Ireland’s summer tour to Georgia and Portugal but didn’t get capped on the trip. In November he came off the bench in Ireland A’s win over Spain.

“Played well (against Leinster on Saturday). Playing regular, obviously. But playing well. Ulster’s attack has really come on,” Farrell says.

“He’s been part of that. His point of difference has always been his goal-kicking and his kicking out of hand. He’s a smart footballer because he’s able to understand what a No 10 needs as well. He’s played there, so he understands the game.

“I just think Ulster seem in a good spot, don’t they? Obviously, losing on the bell on Saturday wouldn’t have been nice. But signing a new contract, he’s obviously in a good place himself.

“We’ve had him in before. He came out to South Africa (in 2024) only for a short spell as well. I know how much it means to him and how much he wants it. It just so happens that (Caolin) Bladey was in with us last time. He’s had a bit of an injury, not as much game time. So, great, it’s good competition.

“I’m sure that all three scrum-halves will go at it in camp. (He’s a) Top draw goal-kicker.”