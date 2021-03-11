BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

Joey Carbery to make first Munster start since injury against Scarlets

The game could also see First Year Academy youngster Alex Kendellen make his senior debut.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 12:41 PM
25 minutes ago 1,386 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/5378363
Munster's Joey Carbery.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Munster's Joey Carbery.
Munster's Joey Carbery.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JOEY CARBERY is set to make his first start since suffering a long-term injury in Munster’s Pro14 fixture against Scarlets tomorrow night at Thomond Park (kick-off: 8pm).

The game could also see First Year Academy youngster Alex Kendellen make his senior debut, while fellow inexperienced players Thomas Ahern and Jack Crowley are also named among the replacements. 

In total, there are seven changes to the side that defeated Connacht last week to secure a place in the Pro14 final.

In addition to Carbery, appearing from the outset for the first time since January 2020, Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy, Jean Kleyn and Jack O’Sullivan also come into the team.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Nash and Shane Daly on the wings.

Hanrahan and de Allende form a new-look centre partnership, while scrum-half McCarthy slots in alongside Carbery.

The front row of James Cronin, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer remains unchanged, while captain Billy Holland is alongside Kleyn in the second row, with Fineen Wycherley switching to the back row, where he is joined by O’Sullivan and Gavin Coombes.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Paddy Patterson could make his debut, as he is named among the replacements.

Munster team to face Scarlets:

15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Damian de Allende
12. JJ Hanrahan
11. Shane Daly
10. Joey Carbery
9. Nick McCarthy

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (C)
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Jack O’Sullivan
8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Thomas Ahern
20. Alex Kendellen
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Jack Crowley
23. Darren Sweetnam.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie