Joey Carbery to make first Munster start since injury against Scarlets

JOEY CARBERY is set to make his first start since suffering a long-term injury in Munster’s Pro14 fixture against Scarlets tomorrow night at Thomond Park (kick-off: 8pm).

The game could also see First Year Academy youngster Alex Kendellen make his senior debut, while fellow inexperienced players Thomas Ahern and Jack Crowley are also named among the replacements.

In total, there are seven changes to the side that defeated Connacht last week to secure a place in the Pro14 final.

In addition to Carbery, appearing from the outset for the first time since January 2020, Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy, Jean Kleyn and Jack O’Sullivan also come into the team.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Nash and Shane Daly on the wings.

Hanrahan and de Allende form a new-look centre partnership, while scrum-half McCarthy slots in alongside Carbery.

The front row of James Cronin, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer remains unchanged, while captain Billy Holland is alongside Kleyn in the second row, with Fineen Wycherley switching to the back row, where he is joined by O’Sullivan and Gavin Coombes.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Paddy Patterson could make his debut, as he is named among the replacements.

Munster team to face Scarlets:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Damian de Allende

12. JJ Hanrahan

11. Shane Daly

10. Joey Carbery

9. Nick McCarthy

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (C)

6. Fineen Wycherley

7. Jack O’Sullivan

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Thomas Ahern

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Jack Crowley

23. Darren Sweetnam.