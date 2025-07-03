Shelbourne confirm Joey O'Brien as Damien Duff's full-time successor

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the appointment of Joey O’Brien as the club’s new head coach on a long-term deal, as first reported by The 42 on Wednesday.

Former Republic of Ireland international O’Brien had served for three and a half years as Damien Duff’s second-in-command and took charge of the League of Ireland champions on an interim basis following Duff’s shock departure last month.

Shels drew both fixtures for which O’Brien was interim boss — 2-2 at Waterford and 1-1 at Galway United respectively — and the club have now appointed the Dubliner on a full-time basis ahead of what will be his first home game in charge against Cork City on Friday.

“This is an incredible honour,” O’Brien said upon Thursday night’s confirmation of his full-time appointment. “Of course, being honest, it was unexpected — not something I was thinking about. The opportunity came up and I was asked to take it. I didn’t take long to say yes.

“I’m obviously delighted to be given the chance and grateful for the trust shown in me by the owners and the board. It’s a privilege to be given this chance to continue the work that’s been done over the last few years.

“I know first-hand what this club is about and that’s an advantage coming into the job,” O’Brien added. “Over the last three and half years, I’ve got to see this club grow. This place is full of special people, and fans who have seen it all and stood by the club through everything.

“I am absolutely delighted to be given this opportunity. Myself, the staff and the players — we’re proud to be the custodians of such a historic club, one of the biggest in Irish football, and that’s a great honour but ultimately, Shelbourne Football Club, the heart and soul of it, is the people who are there every Friday night, making this club what it is.

“The job is to make those people proud and create more special memories.”

Shels are currently fifth in the Premier Division table and face Linfield in the first qualifying round of the Champions League next week.

They welcome the Irish League champions to Tolka Park on Wednesday, 9 July, before visiting Windsor Park for the second leg the following week.

Retaining their League of Ireland crown now looks beyond the reigning champions but they are just five points off second-placed Bohemians. The Gypsies have a couple of games in hand but European qualification remains a realistic aim for O’Brien.

Shels’ FAI Cup campaign also kicks off on 19 July when they travel away to the FAI Junior Cup winners and Limerick District League Premier Division champions Fairview Rangers.

Tomás Qunn, Shelbourne CEO, added of his “delight” at O’Brien’s appointment that “Joey brings a deep understanding of the game, a wealth of top-level experience, and a clear vision for the future of the club.

“His passion, leadership, and commitment to developing both the team and our culture made him the standout choice,” Quinn continued. “We’re confident Joey is the right person to lead us into the next chapter of Shelbourne’s journey, and we’re excited for what lies ahead under his stewardship.”

Technical director Luke Byrne added: “Joey has been a fundamental part of the team’s success over the last few years and proved himself to be an outstanding coach, leader and communicator.

“His strong leadership skills, relationship with the players in the dressing room, and relentless desire to be successful make him the ideal man to lead us forward.

“The appointment of Joey gives us continuity and stability at a crucial time in the season as well as the club’s long term strategic plan. I can’t wait to see him take to the touchline in Tolka Park as our head coach tomorrow night.”