Former interim Cork City boss Cotter leaves club one day after Fenn appointment

FORMER INTERIM CORK City boss John Cotter has announced that he is leaving the club.

The news comes after the appointment of Neale Fenn as the new first-team head coach on Monday, where the club chairman Declan Carey said that Cotter would be staying on as an assistant manager.

Cotter took over Cork City on an interim basis in May, following the departure of John Caulfield who had previously guided the club to a Premier Division and FAI Cup double in 2017.

Caulfield stepped down from the position on the back of a dismal start to the 2019 campaign which left the side just above the relegation zone.

Defeat to Galway United in the FAI Cup last Friday night proved to be Cotter’s last game in charge as Fenn prepares to take the reins.

“I have officially left Cork City,” said Cotter on Twitter having previously served as Caulfield’s assistant manager at Turner’s Cross since 2014.

I have loved my time with the club and have made many great friends in that time.

“I would like to thank all the players, staff and supporters who all shared in the success we had and wish them even more success #CCFC84.”

