This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 11 September 2020
Advertisement

John Daly reveals he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer

Daly won two majors including the 1995 Open at St Andrews and was a regular visitor to Irish courses.

By Press Association Friday 11 Sep 2020, 9:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,101 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5201877
Daly in action at the 1999 Irish Open in Druids Glen.
Image: Patrick Bolger/INPHO
Daly in action at the 1999 Irish Open in Druids Glen.
Daly in action at the 1999 Irish Open in Druids Glen.
Image: Patrick Bolger/INPHO

TWO-TIME MAJOR winner John Daly has revealed he has recently been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Daly, who won the 1991 US PGA Championship after being the ninth alternate before triumphing in The Open four years later, said the issue came to light after visiting a doctor about kidney stones and a bad back.

The 54-year-old underwent a procedure to have the cancer removed from his system but he has been told there is a high probability of it returning.

“(The urologist said) it doesn’t look like any stones are in there. But unfortunately, you have bladder cancer,” Daly told the Golf Channel.

He said there’s an 85 per cent chance it comes back. I’ve got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again. It’s probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don’t know.

“Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don’t know all the details. But it doesn’t look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there’s a miracle.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

john-daly-3061999 Daly has to adjust his lifestyle after his diagnosis. Source: Tom Honan/INPHO

Daly, a five-time PGA Tour winner, is well-known as a larger than life character on and off the course but he admitted he may seek to alter his dietary habits in a bid to improve his odds of beating cancer.

“I’m cutting way, way back on the Diet Coke and counting minutes before I can have a cigarette. I’m trying to quit smoking,” Daly added.

 The doctors aren’t saying it’s too late. Unfortunately, it’s a cancer that keeps coming back. But I’m going to listen to them, and I’m going to try and quit smoking.

“If it comes back, it comes back. Six months to a year, if it doesn’t go away, I’m going to live my life. I’m gonna have some fun.”

Daly later took to Twitter to thank fans for their concern, writing: “Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this!

“It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now!”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie