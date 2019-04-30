This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Our obituary was being written that night... but we're in a good place now'

Premier Division champions Dundalk have won five games in a row as they chase leaders Shamrock Rovers.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,348 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4613073
John Gill, Dundalk's first-team coach.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
John Gill, Dundalk's first-team coach.
John Gill, Dundalk's first-team coach.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LESS THAN THREE weeks since it appeared as though their crown may be slipping, the champions are in rude health.

With last night’s comfortable 3-0 win away to Waterford, Dundalk kept the pressure on SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops hold a four-point lead, but should Dundalk make the most of their game in hand, only the slenderest of margins will separate the champions from the challengers.

A busy April, during which the Lilywhites played seven league fixtures, began with consecutive defeats to St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers. However, embarking on a five-match winning streak — aided by the return from injury of key players like Chris Shields and Patrick McEleney — has represented an emphatic response.

“Our obituary was being written that night,” Dundalk’s first-team coach John Gill told The42 last night, reflecting on their defeat in Sligo. “Some of the criticism was justified, because it was two losses in a row. We knew it wasn’t good enough. We realised that.

“They’re a very honest bunch of players in that dressing room. They look themselves in the mirror and they know when it’s not right. They buckled down, regrouped and we’ve now won five games in a row, which is a really difficult thing to do in this league.

“We had an awful lot of players out injured, but we knew what we could do once we got a fit squad. You saw with Shamrock Rovers last Friday, when you’re down big players in this league it can go against you.

Michael Duffy congratulate goal scorer Jordan Flores Dundalk's Michael Duffy congratulates team-mate Jordan Flores after his goal against Waterford. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“We’ve been excellent in the last five games in a hectic schedule. To come down and win 3-0 against a decent Waterford team, we’re happy with that. We’re building block by block, we’re getting players back from injury, but we’re in a good place now. We’ll take it one game at a time, but at the moment it’s going well.”

Michael Duffy gave Dundalk the lead shortly before half-time last night at the RSC. Jordan Flores doubled their advantage with a stunning long-range strike just over 10 minutes into the second half. Duffy rounded off the scoring moments after Waterford lost midfielder Bastien Hery to a second yellow card. 

“We know that when we’re at it and when we play to our potential, we’ll give any team in this league a game,” added Gill. “We don’t really fear anybody. But we probably had a reality check after the Sligo game that we’ve got to be on it all the time.

“You can’t be complacent in this league, as other teams have found out to their cost. There isn’t any complacency in our dressing room. It’s a very focused dressing room, there are serial winners in it and there’s a steely resolve.

“We weren’t happy with some of the criticism that we took — not so much from our own fans, but probably from certain pundits and sections of the media — but we’ve answered them back by doing what Dundalk normally do, which is winning matches.” 

Dundalk will aim to continue their winning run when they host Derry City at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie