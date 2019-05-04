This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Snooker 'legend' John Higgins into World final after last-frame thriller

The four-time champion has reached his eighth World Championship final.

By AFP Saturday 4 May 2019, 8:20 PM
11 minutes ago 549 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4620360
Marching on: John Higgins.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Marching on: John Higgins.
Marching on: John Higgins.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SNOOKER STAR JOHN Higgins came from behind to win a last-frame decider and book his place in this year’s World Championship final with a 17-16 victory over David Gilbert on Saturday.

Four-time world champion Higgins, 10-6 behind at one stage in this semi-final, made it 16-16 with a total clearance break of 139 at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

And the 43-year-old Scot then seized his chance when Gilbert missed a black in the deciding frame to complete victory with a break of 55.

This win was in marked contrast to Higgins’ second-round defeat at the UK Championships late last year that left him contemplating retirement.

“I was at a low ebb around Christmas — probably the lowest ebb I’ve ever been in playing the game,” Higgins said after his tense win.

“I can’t really explain to be honest. I apologised to Dave — I told him I brought him down to my level in the first three sessions.

“I was really poor and I think Dave really let me off the hook. I was over the moon to be only 13-11 (on Friday night). I was feeling good but nothing was happening.”

Gilbert extended his lead with a break of 105 in Saturday’s opening frame.

But Higgins then won four in a row to lead for the first time since the fifth frame at 15-14.

Gilbert, admirably, levelled at 15-15 with a break of 78 before moving to within a frame of victory following a safety exchange.

2019 Betfred Snooker World Championship - Day Fifteen - The Crucible Dejection: David Gilbert. Source: Dave Howarth

The knowledge he’d twice blown a five-frame lead seemed to overwhelm the unheralded Englishman at his post-match press conference, with Gilbert breaking down in tears.

“I’m absolutely gutted to lose,” he said. “I could have got to a world final but I’ve got nothing to feel sad about. I came here with no expectations and to end up on the one table against a legend like John, it was an honour.”

Meanwhile Judd Trump, looking to reach his second world final after losing to Higgins in the 2011 showpiece match, moved into a 14-10 lead against qualifier Gary Wilson.

He went 12-8 up with a break of 114 — the 87th century of the tournament surpassing the previous Crucible record set in both 2015 and 2016.

Trump, 9-7 ahead overnight, now needs just three more frames when his match against Wilson is played to a finish later Saturday.

© – AFP 2019

