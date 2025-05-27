Shamrock Rovers sign former Down GAA star John McGovern from Dungannon Swifts

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the signing of striker John McGovern from NIFL Premiership club Dungannon Swifts.
Rovers paid a fee to Dungannon which will remain undisclosed, each club has confirmed, with Dungannon saying that McGovern departs Stangmore Park “with every blessing from everyone involved at DSFC”.
Former Down Gaelic footballer McGovern, 22, scored 20 goals in all competitions for Swifts last season, opening the scoring in their Irish Cup final against Cliftonville which they eventually won on penalties.
The Ballyholland native won a Tailteann Cup and an Ulster U20 title with The Mourne County but chose to pursue soccer over Sam Maguire football this summer.
Advertisement
McGovern is also is a former Northern Ireland U21 international.
Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, whose side are six points clear atop the LOI Premier Division table and host Galway United on Friday night, said the Hoops had been monitoring striker McGovern for a year but had been unable to sign him while he completed his college degree in Business and IT studies.
“John will give us real depth in that forward area of the pitch and another dimension,” Bradley said.
“His age profile means he’s one for now, but also the future.
“We tried quite a bit over the last year to sign John, but it wasn’t possible. He was at University and Dungannon weren’t ready to sell at that moment in time. So, it was a case of continuing to monitor John, and thankfully, we’ve got him in now.
“We could have moved in on other players in the previous window, but we wanted to wait on John as he was someone we’d monitored for quite some time.”
McGovern’s transfer is subject to subject to international and domestic clearance which, when approved, would allow the Down native to be available for selection from 1 July.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shamrock Rovers sign former Down GAA star John McGovern from Dungannon Swifts
LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the signing of striker John McGovern from NIFL Premiership club Dungannon Swifts.
Rovers paid a fee to Dungannon which will remain undisclosed, each club has confirmed, with Dungannon saying that McGovern departs Stangmore Park “with every blessing from everyone involved at DSFC”.
Former Down Gaelic footballer McGovern, 22, scored 20 goals in all competitions for Swifts last season, opening the scoring in their Irish Cup final against Cliftonville which they eventually won on penalties.
The Ballyholland native won a Tailteann Cup and an Ulster U20 title with The Mourne County but chose to pursue soccer over Sam Maguire football this summer.
McGovern is also is a former Northern Ireland U21 international.
Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, whose side are six points clear atop the LOI Premier Division table and host Galway United on Friday night, said the Hoops had been monitoring striker McGovern for a year but had been unable to sign him while he completed his college degree in Business and IT studies.
“John will give us real depth in that forward area of the pitch and another dimension,” Bradley said.
“His age profile means he’s one for now, but also the future.
“We tried quite a bit over the last year to sign John, but it wasn’t possible. He was at University and Dungannon weren’t ready to sell at that moment in time. So, it was a case of continuing to monitor John, and thankfully, we’ve got him in now.
“We could have moved in on other players in the previous window, but we wanted to wait on John as he was someone we’d monitored for quite some time.”
McGovern’s transfer is subject to subject to international and domestic clearance which, when approved, would allow the Down native to be available for selection from 1 July.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dual star LOI Soccer