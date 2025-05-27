Advertisement
More Stories
Shamrock Rovers striker John McGovern. Mark McDermott
FreeDual star

Shamrock Rovers sign former Down GAA star John McGovern from Dungannon Swifts

The 22-year-old recently won the Irish Cup with Dungannon, having also enjoyed Tailteann Cup and Ulster U20 title successes in Gaelic football.
1.13pm, 27 May 2025

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the signing of striker John McGovern from NIFL Premiership club Dungannon Swifts.

Rovers paid a fee to Dungannon which will remain undisclosed, each club has confirmed, with Dungannon saying that McGovern departs Stangmore Park “with every blessing from everyone involved at DSFC”.

Former Down Gaelic footballer McGovern, 22, scored 20 goals in all competitions for Swifts last season, opening the scoring in their Irish Cup final against Cliftonville which they eventually won on penalties.

The Ballyholland native won a Tailteann Cup and an Ulster U20 title with The Mourne County but chose to pursue soccer over Sam Maguire football this summer.

McGovern is also is a former Northern Ireland U21 international.

Shamrock Rovers FC / X (Formerly Twitter)

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, whose side are six points clear atop the LOI Premier Division table and host Galway United on Friday night, said the Hoops had been monitoring striker McGovern for a year but had been unable to sign him while he completed his college degree in Business and IT studies.

“John will give us real depth in that forward area of the pitch and another dimension,” Bradley said.

“His age profile means he’s one for now, but also the future.

“We tried quite a bit over the last year to sign John, but it wasn’t possible. He was at University and Dungannon weren’t ready to sell at that moment in time. So, it was a case of continuing to monitor John, and thankfully, we’ve got him in now.

“We could have moved in on other players in the previous window, but we wanted to wait on John as he was someone we’d monitored for quite some time.”

McGovern’s transfer is subject to subject to international and domestic clearance which, when approved, would allow the Down native to be available for selection from 1 July.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie