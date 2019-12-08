Former Cork boss to take charge of Wexford champions for 2020 season

JOHN MEYLER HAS made a return to hurling management as he will be at the helm of Wexford kingpins St Martin’s next season.

John Meyler's reign in charge of Cork ended after this season.

The current Wexford county senior hurling champions announced last night that this season’s Cork boss Meyler will guide their fortunes for the 2020 campaign. He takes over from Tomas Codd who had overseen a successful run in recent seasons.

Love finding out on Twitter. The man wouldn’t even tell me himself. — DM (@DavidMeyler) December 8, 2019

Meyler brings a wealth of experience to the role and a strong familiarity with Wexford hurling. A native of the county before moving to play for Cork, he was Wexford senior boss for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. More recently he has been Cork manager, guiding them to Munster glory in 2018 before his tenure ended with a quarter-final loss to Kilkenny in Croke Park last July.

St Martin’s lifted the Wexford senior hurling crown in October when they defeated St Anne’s before then bowing out in Leinster when Ballyhale Shamrocks overpowered them at the semi-final stage. This year was St Martin’s third successive Wexford final appearance and they also lifted silverware in 2017.

St Martin's players celebrating their 2019 county final success. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

They have several players with inter-county experience with Rory, Jack and Joe O’Connor all playing for Wexford in July’s All-Ireland semi-final against eventual champions Tipperary. Daithi Waters and Ciaran Lyng were both regulars for the county footballers over the last decade.

