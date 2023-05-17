'They respond brilliantly by putting up a fantastic fight and showing how good they are'

IRELAND ASSISTANT COACH John O’Shea has hailed Evan Ferguson’s “elite” impact this season while also backing the spirit and character of other young internationals to overcome tough spells at club level.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu lost his place with Southampton over the last month as they slipped out of the Premier League, while Nathan Collins has managed just a handful of substitute appearances for Wolves since new manager Julen Lopetegui dropped the centre back in mid-January.

And at the other end of the experience spectrum, O’Shea is adamant that Seamus Coleman will return from his knee injury in time for the Euro 2024 qualifying double header with France and the Netherlands in September, after being ruled out of next month’s games with Greece and Gibraltar.

The emergence of Ferguson, who netted his first goal for Ireland in the friendly with Latvia in March and is set to feature next month after returning from his own ankle injury, has been a major source of excitement, and O’Shea expanded on his recent comments suggesting the 18-year-old was capable of giving Robbie Keane’s 68-goal international record “a good run for his money.”

“I’m glad you added in potentially, not that he will,” he laughed.

“You see the level of performance that he’s showing already in the Premier League for such a young age. Seeing him up close, his dedication and his talent, his goal scoring ability, how he finishes. It makes me think he’s got…

First and foremost he’s one of the youngest ever players for Ireland in terms of playing at that elite level, the highest level in and around world football for such a young age.

“That already tells you what a talent he is, you don’t need me to tell you he’s a very good player. Everyone can see it for themselves when the see him play against whether it be Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, everyone sees the talent.

“He’s shown it on the international scene, hopefully he maintains that level of performance when he puts on the Ireland jersey too. We’ve got a lot to look forward to with him.”

O’Shea also insisted that Collins’ lack of game time for Wolves should not be viewed as a major concern to his progress.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Ferguson celebrates his first Ireland goal. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“Nathan has got a really good asset; he’s a very good player. That will be the key to him winning over the manager. If he needs to, and if that was the case that he didn’t there would be lots, not that I’m suggesting he needs to, because you get these challenges in your career where you have to respond to competition for places.

“But there would be lots of teams looking for Nathan Collins if he wasn’t happy or if he wasn’t playing. I wouldn’t have any fear about that.

“It’s a challenge in his career that he will face, there will be more to face, but he’s one that gets knocked down and gets on with things. You want him on your side, that’s for sure.”

Bazunu will be lookin to re-establish himself as Southampton’s No.1 in the Championship next season while West Brom captain Dara O’Shea continues to recover from a knee injury which ruled him out of action since March.

Dealing with those challenges is something O’Shea believes Irish players are well equipped for.

Ireland defender Nathan Collins.

“That’s going to be a key aspect. It’s rare that you get the chance to just go through every season blip-free that it cruises for you. Whether it’s getting dropped out of the team, loss of form, an injury, that mental resilience is built up for you.

“That’s one thing the Irish lads have generally had in abundance. Their character, their backgrounds, where they’re from, where they’re coached at an early age, their families behind them, it always comes to the forefront and they respond brilliantly by basically putting up a fantastic fight and showing how good they are.

That’s what we kind of speak about when we’re talking to the Irish lads, in terms of the chance of qualifying for tournaments or the chance to represent your country, to grasp it because they do go by. The seasons go by. The campaigns go by. You have to do everything you can to give the best chance to qualify.”

O’Shea reckons Coleman will still play a crucial role in that, adding that the Everton skipper has plenty to offer for club and country “for many years to come” despite knee surgery ruling him out of next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“Knowing the type of character he is and like he has done before, he will be doing all he can to get back first and foremost just for himself to be fit and well. And then hopefully (he can) be performing for his club and country like he has done for many years to come.

“You see the type of determination, energy and drive he has shown throughout his career to maintain the level he has done. So it won’t be surprising to see him fit and firing in an Irish shirt in a couple of months’ time again.

“When Seamus is fit and well and playing for his club he plays for Ireland. I just hope he looks after himself and takes his time with the rehab like he has done before and builds himself up again so we get the best version of him back that we can.

“Ultimately, Seamus has deserved and earned a right to do whatever he wants now over the next couple of months and I am sure it will be dedication to getting himself back as quick as he can.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Seamus Coleman (right) in action against France's Kylian Mbappe in March. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

O’Shea also explained that he stepped away from his coaching role with Stoke City in order to give his full attention to the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

He was named on manager Stephen Kenny’s senior staff as assistant coach prior to the opening 1-0 defeat to France in March and maintained his dual responsibilities until the end of this Championship.

Now he sole focus is on international matters.

“It will give me a chance to get around and build up relationships a lot more with all the players in the squad,’ he explained.

“To get around to see them playing and maybe in training more too at their club levels. But mainly seeing them in matches – that would be the big thing.

“I spoke to Stephen about it, yeah,” he added. “It was something I had been thinking about for a little bit.

“Stoke is a fantastic club so it wasn’t an easy decision but it was something I felt at the time was going to be the right thing to do for me. To really focus on international games.

“Double-header June, the [training] camp beforehand [in Turkey] then September, October and November. There is lots of games to come and to look forward to but also to prepare for as well. There is plenty of work.”

