Quiz: How much do you know about the career of John O'Shea?

In 1998 he helped Ireland to win the U16 European Championships. Who did they defeat in the final?
INPHO
Italy
Spain
Scotland
Germany
At which Belgian club did he have a loan spell in 2001?
INPHO
Standard Liege
Charleroi
Royal Antwerp
Anderlecht
He made his senior debut for Ireland in an August 2001 friendly at Lansdowne Road. Who were the opposition?
INPHO
Russia
Denmark
Nigeria
Croatia
He's often lauded for nutmegging which Real Madrid star during a Champions League quarter-final tie in 2003?
PA
Ronaldo
Luis Figo
Zinedine Zidane
Roberto Carlos
Against which team did he once play in goal during a Premier League game?
PA
Everton
Reading
Bolton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur
Do you remember the Arsenal goalkeeper he lobbed to seal a 4-2 win for Manchester United at Highbury?
PA
Manuel Almunia
David Seaman
Jens Lehmann
Richard Wright
In what season did he score a vital stoppage-time winner against Liverpool en route to claiming one of his five Premier League medals?
INPHO
2002-03
2006-07
2008-09
2010-11
Can you name the Sunderland manager who signed him from Manchester United?
PA
Roy Keane
Steve Bruce
Gus Poyet
Martin O'Neill
Of his 119 senior international caps, how many were earned at major tournaments? (World Cup or European Championship)
PA
4
5
6
7
Which former team-mate said this about O'Shea when he announced his retirement: "We’ve talked about all the pitfalls in football but John always seemed to be really switched on. But listen, he could be a raving lunatic when he’s at home in the evenings. I hope he’s a head case and we’re all proved wrong when he’s locked up in six months and we’re all saying ‘Jesus, I never saw that coming’. But I don’t think so. He’ll probably have a nice steady life."
PA
Damien Duff
Kenny Cunningham
Shay Given
Roy Keane
