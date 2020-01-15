One more year: Russell to continue player/assistant manager role at Sligo

SLIGO ROVERS MANAGER Liam Buckley hailed John Russell’s influence as the 34-year-old signed on for another season as player/assistant manager.

Russell returned for a third stint at the Showgrounds in 2019, combining his playing role with new duties as Buckley’s number two.

The midfielder went on to make 10 appearances, and after seeing his fitness levels during pre-season, Buckley said it was “a no-brainer” to keep him involved in the playing squad.

“John has been very influential in the last 12 months and is a vital part of the staff,” Buckley said.

“He is hugely respected at the club and rightly so because of what he has achieved as a player, and now what he is bringing as an assistant manager on a daily basis.

“He understands the football club and challenges the players to become better every single day. He is a great sounding board to me, his knowledge and wealth of talent is invaluable so I’m delighted with this news.

“We also retain him as a player. At 34 I still think he has a lot to offer and we saw him step in last year and do well.

“If you could see him in pre-season now, he is as fit as you will get. It’s a no-brainer again to have him available to play.”

