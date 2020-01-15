This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One more year: Russell to continue player/assistant manager role at Sligo

‘No-brainer’ to keep the 34-year-old involved in Sligo’s playing squad, says Liam Buckley.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 11:57 AM
47 minutes ago 370 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4966516
Russell, second from left, made 10 appearances last season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Russell, second from left, made 10 appearances last season.
Russell, second from left, made 10 appearances last season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SLIGO ROVERS MANAGER Liam Buckley hailed John Russell’s influence as the 34-year-old signed on for another season as player/assistant manager.

Russell returned for a third stint at the Showgrounds in 2019, combining his playing role with new duties as Buckley’s number two.

The midfielder went on to make 10 appearances, and after seeing his fitness levels during pre-season, Buckley said it was “a no-brainer” to keep him involved in the playing squad.

“John has been very influential in the last 12 months and is a vital part of the staff,” Buckley said.

“He is hugely respected at the club and rightly so because of what he has achieved as a player, and now what he is bringing as an assistant manager on a daily basis.

“He understands the football club and challenges the players to become better every single day. He is a great sounding board to me, his knowledge and wealth of talent is invaluable so I’m delighted with this news.

“We also retain him as a player. At 34 I still think he has a lot to offer and we saw him step in last year and do well.

“If you could see him in pre-season now, he is as fit as you will get. It’s a no-brainer again to have him available to play.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie