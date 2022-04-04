John Ryan to leave Munster at end of the season

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed prop John Ryan will depart the province at the end of the season to join Premiership side Wasps.

Ryan has made 190 Munster appearances to date as well as earning 24 Ireland caps. He has made 13 appearances this season.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Irish prop John Ryan #FutureReady



Read more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EmDsXFXFLg — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) April 4, 2022

“We are very pleased to be bringing John to the Club for next season,” said Wasps Head Coach Lee Blackett.

“He is a quality scrummager, who’s experience will be a significant asset for us in 2022/23.

“John has a huge amount of experience of being at the business end of competitions with Munster and Ireland.

“His desire to win things really grabbed my attention when we met with him. He is a real team player and will be a great bloke to have around the Club next season.”

Ryan previously played in England during a loan spell with London Irish.

“I am delighted to have signed with Wasps ahead of next season. It’s an exciting challenge and one that me and my wife and kids are very much looking forward to,” the 33-year old said.

“Wasps have a very exciting coaching team and playing squad. I hope I can add to their vision and goals over the coming years.”