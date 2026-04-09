John Shortt smashes his own national record on second night of Irish Open Championships

GALWAY TEENAGER JOHN Shortt swam the fourth-fastest time in the world this year as he set a new Irish 100m backstroke record on the second night of the Irish Open Championships.

Shortt clocked a blistering 53.17 seconds to win in Bangor, taking a full two-tenths of a second off the record he set in Paris a fortnight ago.

“Yeah it was a good race,” the 19-year-old said afterwards. “I’m going to have to check the splits and see what I was, but yeah, really good race.

“Kind of a bit disappointed, wanted to be 52 but you can’t have it all your own way – can’t be too angry at a 53 low.”

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Mona McSharry won gold in the 50m breaststroke. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Also on Thursday, American-born Jack Kelly boosted his hopes of representing Ireland at the upcoming European Championships with a national record 26.84 to win the 50m breaststroke.

Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry took gold in the 50m breaststroke in a time of 30.43, while Dubliner Ellen Walshe (3:39.38) added the 400m individual medley title to the 200m butterfly gold which she won on Wednesday.

Ellen Walsh already has two gold medals to her name this week. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

James Ward and Rosalie Phelan won gold in the men’s and women’s 50m butterfly respectively, Liam Custer won the men’s 400m individual medley, and Lottie Cullen won the women’s 100m backstroke.