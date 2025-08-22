John Shortt wins 50m Backstroke bronze at World Championships on same day as Leaving Cert results

JOHN SHORTT SECURED a bronze medal in the 50m Backstroke final at the World Aquatics Junior Championships in Romania.

On the same day the 18-year-old from Galway received his Leaving Cert results, the newly-crowned world junior 100m Backstroke champion clocked 25.06 in lane one to win his second medal of the week.

There was a joint-gold in a time of 24.91.

Shortt had earned his place in the final after swimming 25.60 in yesterday morning’s heats before producing a lifetime best of 25.36 in seventh place overall.