John Shortt (file photo). Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
FreeSwimming

John Shortt wins 50m Backstroke bronze at World Championships on same day as Leaving Cert results

Galway teenager followed up his 100m gold in Romania from earlier in the week.
5.17pm, 22 Aug 2025

JOHN SHORTT SECURED a bronze medal in the 50m Backstroke final at the World Aquatics Junior Championships in Romania.

On the same day the 18-year-old from Galway received his Leaving Cert results, the newly-crowned world junior 100m Backstroke champion clocked 25.06 in lane one to win his second medal of the week.

There was a joint-gold in a time of 24.91.

Shortt had earned his place in the final after swimming 25.60 in yesterday morning’s heats before producing a lifetime best of 25.36 in seventh place overall.

