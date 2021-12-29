Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 29 December 2021
Chelsea legend Terry returns to club in consultancy role

The former club captain will start his new role in January.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 1:51 PM
Chelsea great John Terry.
Image: PA
FORMER CHELSEA CAPTAIN John Terry is returning to the club where he won 17 trophies including five Premier League titles and the Champions League in a coaching consultancy role at their Academy.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role at ChelseaFC academy,” the 41-year-old former defender said on social media.

“As well as delivering on field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players.”

The former England skipper, who has been out of a job since leaving his role as assistant coach at Aston Villa in July, will focus on Chelsea’s youth development programme.

“The Blues legend will work with our young players and coaching staff in our youth development programme, sharing the vast experience gained from his 20-year playing career and recent spell as assistant coach at Aston Villa,” the club said in a statement on its website.

Despite being involved in unsavoury incidents on and off the pitch during his playing days Chelsea’s head of youth development Neil Bath said Terry would be a ‘great mentor’ for the youngsters.

“It goes without saying that John’s experience in the game, both as a world-class player and more recently as an assistant coach in the Premier League, will be invaluable for everyone in the building,” said Bath.

“He will be a great mentor for our players and a fantastic asset to our coaching staff. We can’t wait for him to get started.”

