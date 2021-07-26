Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 26 July 2021
Advertisement

John Terry leaves role as Aston Villa assistant with hopes of landing job as a No 1

The 40-year-old believes it is the right time to move on.

By Press Association Monday 26 Jul 2021, 1:26 PM
38 minutes ago 1,542 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5506226

JOHN TERRY HAS left his role as Aston Villa’s assistant boss, the club have announced.

The 40-year-old former England and Chelsea skipper signed for Villa in the summer of 2017, taking on the captaincy and going on to play 32 times for the midlands outfit in the season that followed.

He then returned as assistant head coach when Dean Smith took charge at Villa Park in October 2018.

Terry told Villa’s official website: “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.

“It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge.”

2.35535414 Terry made 32 appearances for Villa in 2017-18. Source: (Nigel French/PA).

Terry said he “will forever be indebted to the gaffer (Smith) for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career at such a wonderful club”, adding: “I have loved every minute of it and learnt so much.

“I can’t thank Dean enough for the support and guidance he has provided me with and I’m sure he will continue to lead the club from strength to strength.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

During the former centre-back’s time coaching at Villa, the club secured promotion to the Premier League in 2019, followed by top-flight finishes of 17th and then 11th last term.

Smith said: “I’m disappointed to lose John as part of my coaching staff but fully understand and respect his decision.

“John has played a huge role in the success the club has enjoyed over the last few years and has been very supportive of myself throughout that period.

“I have no doubts he will go on to be a first-class manager in his own right and wish him well for the future.”

Terry, holder of 78 England caps, had the final games of his playing career with Villa after making 717 appearances for Chelsea and winning 15 major trophies with the club.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie