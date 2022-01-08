Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 8 January 2022
Teenage striker Johnny Kenny completes move to Celtic from Sligo Rovers

Sligo say the deal includes the possible of another future windfall in a deal that is to their ‘satisfaction.’

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 8 Jan 2022, 8:09 PM
59 minutes ago 1,771 Views 2 Comments
Johnny Kenny.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SLIGO’S PRECOCIOUS STRIKER Johnny Kenny has completed a transfer to Scottish giants Celtic. Kenny has signed a five-year contract at Celtic Park. 

The 18-year-old combined his Leaving Cert with his breakthrough season in the Sligo first-team in the 2021 season, finishing the season as Rovers’ top scorer with 11 goals. 

Sligo have not disclosed the transfer fee to Celtic, but say that it includes “additional future-based terms.” Kenny signed a three-year contract with Sligo at the end of last season. The Irish Independent reported earlier this week that the initial fee is in the region of €150,000 with future bonuses potentially reaching six figures if Kenny reaches a certain set number of first-team appearances. 

“Following the conclusion of a period of negotiation with Celtic, the terms for the transfer of Johnny Kenny have been agreed to the satisfaction of Sligo Rovers”, read a club statement. 

“Johnny has made a noteworthy contribution to Sligo Rovers in just one season as a senior professional, helping the club secure European football again and establishing what is now a tradition of the Kenny family thrilling our supporters.

“We would like to acknowledge the work of his former club Arrow Harps FC for their role in Johnny’s development and the coaches within our academy who nurtured his game for four years until promotion to the first-team exactly 12 months ago.”m 

“Johnny has been magnificent for Sligo Rovers”, added manager Liam Buckley. “At a very young age he showed all the attributes to make a successful career in the game and he can take great pride in what he has already achieved in these very early days

“It was clear a move would occur at some point and as it comes now, all of our staff, players and coaches wish him the very best. He retains our support whenever needed.” 

Kenny is the second of the stars of the 2021 season to move to Celtic, following Liam Scales’ transfer last year. The teenager becomes one of a number of Irish prospects at Celtic, joining the likes of Luca Connell, Bosun Lawal, Jonathan Afolabi, and Lee O’Connor. 

Gavin Cooney
