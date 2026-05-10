Johnny Kenny awaiting news on surgery after suffering knee ligament injury

JOHNNY KENNY’S SEASON has been ended by a knee ligament injury and the Republic of Ireland international will now consult a specialist to determine whether he requires surgery.

The Celtic striker, on loan with Bolton Wanderers, will play no part in their League One play-off series.

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Kenny scored five goals in as many games before a 3-2 defeat to Luton Town on the final day of the regular season.

Bolton boss Steven Schumacher confirmed he suffered the injury in that game which is why he was absent from the 1-0 win over Braford City in the first-leg of their play-off semi-final on Saturday.

“It is season-ending for us, certainly,” Schumacher told the Bolton News.

“Six goals total for us, a few assists, he was a constant threat, not easy to play against and I spoke a few weeks ago how important he has been for us, so I can’t deny that he’s going to be a miss.”

Kenny is now likely to be unavailable for the Republic of Ireland’s summer friendlies with Qatar in Dublin on 28 May followed by the 6 June game against Canada in Montreal.