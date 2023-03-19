'Growing up, all I wanted to do was play for Ireland and captain Ireland'

THE WORDS JOHNNY Sexton uttered as he limped off the pitch in the 74th minute yesterday told us everything about the man.

Ireland had just conceded a try to England but they were already on their way to their glorious Grand Slam. Sexton received a thunderous reception from Ireland’s fans as his last-ever Six Nations game came to an end, yet he had other things on his mind.

We had seen Sexton’s exaltation after converting Dan Sheehan’s second try to end the game as a contest but now the 37-year-old had worry written all over his face as he felt pain in his right groin.

“How long?” said Sexton to Ireland team doctor Ciaran Cosgrave. Already, the veteran out-half was thinking about the challenges that lie ahead for Leinster, who face Ulster in the Champions Cup round-of-16 in two weekends’ time.

Sexton’s journey with Ireland still has plenty of road left with the World Cup ahead, but he has unfinished business with Leinster too. He wants to end his time in blue with two more trophies before his international swansong.

“I was asking the doc how long it would be for this, how long it would be for that,” said Sexton when the dust had started to settle on Ireland’s Grand Slam win.

“So I didn’t really get to take it in but look, today was about the team, it was about coming here and winning a Grand Slam.

“I knew the lads would bring it home. There’s a lot of experience in this team now to get through tough moments. We went and got another try so it worked out from there.

“It was an incredibly special day and we’ll have to enjoy the next couple of days.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Sexton lifts the Six Nations trophy. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

And the groin injury?

“It doesn’t feel great at the moment,” said Sexton last night. “I suppose I deserve it for trying to get involved in a maul. I shouldn’t have been in there but I was trying to hold it up a bit. So I don’t know at the minute, it doesn’t feel too good.”

The celebrations will roll on for Ireland’s players today and into tomorrow for some of them. Sexton is a serious operator but he knows how to let his hair down too. Celebrating these precious moments is an important part of being the leader of the group.

And precious moments they were as Sexton brought his three children, Amy, Sophie, and Luca, out onto the pitch for the lap of honour after Ireland’s 29-16 win over England.

“You couldn’t make it up really,” said Sexton. “I said it during the week, this is the stuff of dreams. Growing up, all I wanted to do was play for Ireland and then, I don’t know why, but I wanted to captain Ireland.

“This fella [Andy Farrell] asked me to do it and it was the best day of my life. Today is even better. It’s a great group, great management team, great bunch of players. And I’ve just said in the dressing room there, this is not the end. There’s plenty more in us.”

Sexton’s place-kicking was important in Ireland’s win as he struck nine points off the tee at a 100% hit rate to make himself the standalone record Six Nations points scorer.

When Sexton’s jumping celebration of his conversion after Sheehan’s second try came up, Ireland boss Farrell couldn’t resist slagging his captain.

“It was embarrassing, wasn’t it?” laughed Farrell. “I was cringing.”

Sexton was keen to deny that he had danced a little jig of celebration.

“I jumped in the air, no? I didn’t dance. I’m not a dancer, I can confirm that.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Sexton with his kids, Amy, Sophie, and Luca. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“We were 13 points up and so I know that if I kicked it, that would put us three scores clear. That’s why you do all the practice that you do. I was absolutely delighted.”

Sexton’s relationship with Farrell has been a crucial factor in Ireland’s success.

The Ireland head coach handed Sexton the role when he took over, backing the then-34-year-old to lead Ireland at the start of his new era.

While there have been challenging moments, especially Sexton’s show of frustration when he was subbed off against France in Paris in 2020, they have built a close bond that now drives the team.

“We’ve been able to – how do I put this? – bounce back even after I let myself down against France,” said Sexton. “That was a low point, a real low point.”

Farrell interjected: “For you or for me?”

“For me,” said a smiling Sexton. “And this is a high point.

“But I hope it’s not the highest point. He’s a very special coach. When you have him, Paul O’Connell, Simon Easterby, Catty [Mike Catt], John Fogarty all motivating you during the week, it’s a very special dressing room to be part of.

“All credit to him really for putting it together and yeah, roll on the World Cup.”