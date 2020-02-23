Sexton spill gifts England an early try at Twickenham

IRELAND GOT OFF to the worst possible start at Twickenham after this mistake by captain Johnny Sexton gifted England an early opening try.

England scrum-half Ben Youngs got the Irish defence turned and retreating with a nicely-weighted grubber which bobbled just in front of the visitors’ try line.

Sexton appeared to have the situation under control but as the ball hopped up off the turf, he juggled it and spilled it into the path of the onrushing George Ford.

England’s 10 needed no second invitation, dotting down before jubilantly hoofing the ball into the crowd.