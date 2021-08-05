Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

Down native Caldwell firmly in the mix as Scotland's Hill enjoys flying start on home soil

Caldwell was ‘delighted’ with his opening round after an up-and-down few weeks.

By Press Association Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 6:41 PM
48 minutes ago 461 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5515955
Caldwell: one off the lead after a brilliant round of 64.
Image: PA
Caldwell: one off the lead after a brilliant round of 64.
Caldwell: one off the lead after a brilliant round of 64.
Image: PA

SCOTLAND’S CALUM HILL took full advantage of favourable conditions to claim a narrow lead after the opening round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews — where Down native Jonathan Caldwell is firmly in the mix.

In the second group out at 7.20am, Hill carded a flawless nine-under-par 63 to finish a shot ahead of Northern Ireland’s Caldwell, with Ross Fisher, Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist on seven under.

With a strong wind making scoring difficult for the later starters none were able to get close to Hill’s total, although American Berry Henson’s 67 was arguably the best round of the day in the worst of the weather.

“We got the best part of (the weather), 100 per cent,” admitted Hill, who is seeking his first European Tour title after three wins on the Challenge Tour.

“Our front nine was relatively calm, probably half a club wind, then back nine picked up. We got three quarters of our day in quite pleasant conditions. I think it’s just getting worse from here – we took advantage.”

  • You can follow the leaderboard here >

Caldwell, who won his first European Tour title in the Scandinavian Mixed last month, had missed the cut in his last four starts but bounced back with a 64 which included an eagle and seven birdies.

“I’m delighted,” Caldwell said. “Especially with recent form, it hasn’t been so good. Delighted that a bit of the work I’ve done over the last week or so with my coach at home is paying off. Hopefully I can keep going forward.

“I had the week off after (Sweden) and came straight back out and played Germany. I played okay but didn’t feel it was quite there. Then you’re always looking for something.

“It’s like a pendulum, you go one way with something and you’ve got to get back to where you were. Slowly getting back to where I was from Sweden form.

“I suppose (the win) takes a bit of the pressure off after missing four cuts in-a-row, that I don’t have to put pressure on myself to have good weeks to get the money up.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Having those exemptions, knowing I’m in the big events with the big prize funds and the bigger points, it does take a bit of the pressure off but I still put pressure on myself to play well, make cuts and play well at the weekend.”

Gavin Moynihan is next best of the Irish contingent on two-under after his round of 70.

Niall Kearney is a shot further back, Cormac Sharvin finished on one-over, while Gavin  Moynihan and Tom McCribben endured a disappointing day to forget, both sitting on seven-over.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie