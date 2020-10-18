BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 18 October 2020
Advertisement

Tributes pour in after former Tyrone goalkeeper dies aged 33

Jonathan Curran won an All-Ireland under Mickey Harte in 2008.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 6:39 PM
37 minutes ago 3,591 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5237101
Jonathan Curran in action for Tyrone during the 2010 league.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Jonathan Curran in action for Tyrone during the 2010 league.
Jonathan Curran in action for Tyrone during the 2010 league.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TYRONE GAA ARE mourning the death of former county goalkeeper Jonathan Curran who died today at the age of 33. 

RTÉ Sport reported that he felt unwell at his home this morning and was brought to Craigavon Area Hospital where he passed away.

Curran won three Ulster SFC titles and was sub goalkeeper when Tyrone lifted the All-Ireland in 2008. He also won an All-Ireland minor crown in 2004, starting on the team alongside Colm Cavanagh. 

The Dungannon-based hairdresser departed the Tyrone panel in 2012 citing family commitments.

He won a Tyrone SFC title with Na Fianna Coalisland in 2010 and also played soccer with Dungannon Swifts during his sporting career.

A minute’s silence was held before today’s Division 1 game between Tyrone and Donegal in Ballybofey. Speaking before the game, Red Hand boss Mickey Harte said, “We’re all shocked by it.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It was five years ago, we played a league game in Omagh and we had to call on Johnny to stand in. He did it without a whimper. He was on our panel for a number of years. Really energetic, enthusiastic, a lovely lad. 

“I’m just so sorry for him and his family. That’s what matters most: the family. They’re the people that will have to live with this for the rest of their lives, the rest of us will be shocked today but the shock will pass on and they’ll live with the rest of their lives. We give our prayers and thoughts to them.”

Dungannon Swifts also paid tribute to Curran, writing on Facebook: “Dungannon Swifts FC are devastated at the news that our former player Johnny Curran has passed away. Johnny was always on hand if we ever needed him and he was always more than happy to help.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his partner Clodagh, his two boys and to his wider family circle. Rest in Peace Johnny.”

He is survived by his wife Clodagh and sons Darsái and Neasan, parents Anthony and Alicia, and siblings Louise and Stephen. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie