Tributes pour in after former Tyrone goalkeeper dies aged 33

TYRONE GAA ARE mourning the death of former county goalkeeper Jonathan Curran who died today at the age of 33.

RTÉ Sport reported that he felt unwell at his home this morning and was brought to Craigavon Area Hospital where he passed away.

Curran won three Ulster SFC titles and was sub goalkeeper when Tyrone lifted the All-Ireland in 2008. He also won an All-Ireland minor crown in 2004, starting on the team alongside Colm Cavanagh.

Shocked to hear of the passing of Johnny Curran. Johnny was one of those fellas that left you smiling, a great character, full of positivity and a bit of mischief about him. A life gone too soon, rest in peace big man 😢 — Philip Jordan (@PhilipJordan7) October 18, 2020

The Dungannon-based hairdresser departed the Tyrone panel in 2012 citing family commitments.

He won a Tyrone SFC title with Na Fianna Coalisland in 2010 and also played soccer with Dungannon Swifts during his sporting career.

This morning we received the shocking news that our friend Johnny Curran passed away at 33. We are all shocked devastated and heartbroken with this terrible news. We extend our sympathies to the Curran family and his partner Clodagh and two boys at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PxK5sKwE3B — Coalisland Na Fianna (@NaFianna1903) October 18, 2020

A minute’s silence was held before today’s Division 1 game between Tyrone and Donegal in Ballybofey. Speaking before the game, Red Hand boss Mickey Harte said, “We’re all shocked by it.

“It was five years ago, we played a league game in Omagh and we had to call on Johnny to stand in. He did it without a whimper. He was on our panel for a number of years. Really energetic, enthusiastic, a lovely lad.

Ahead of throw in, we pause for a moment of silence in honour of our friend Johnny Curran who sadly passed away this morning.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) October 18, 2020

“I’m just so sorry for him and his family. That’s what matters most: the family. They’re the people that will have to live with this for the rest of their lives, the rest of us will be shocked today but the shock will pass on and they’ll live with the rest of their lives. We give our prayers and thoughts to them.”

Dungannon Swifts also paid tribute to Curran, writing on Facebook: “Dungannon Swifts FC are devastated at the news that our former player Johnny Curran has passed away. Johnny was always on hand if we ever needed him and he was always more than happy to help.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his partner Clodagh, his two boys and to his wider family circle. Rest in Peace Johnny.”

He is survived by his wife Clodagh and sons Darsái and Neasan, parents Anthony and Alicia, and siblings Louise and Stephen.

