BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

All-Ireland winner Jonathan Lyne calls time on inter-county career with Kerry

The versatile 30-year-old was a member of the panel that claimed Sam Maguire success in 2014.

By Paul Dollery Friday 1 Jan 2021, 7:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,809 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314336
Jonathan Lyne has retired from inter-county football.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Jonathan Lyne has retired from inter-county football.
Jonathan Lyne has retired from inter-county football.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KERRY’S JONATHAN LYNE has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 30-year-old Killarney Legion player revealed his decision this evening on Twitter, stating that it had been “a true honour to represent my family, friends, club and Kerry people” over the course of his career with the Kingdom.

Lyne made his senior debut in 2011 in a National League game against Cork, before getting his first championship outing against Clare the following year.

He won a senior All-Ireland medal in 2014 as a member of the Kerry panel that overcame Donegal in the decider at Croke Park.

Lyne had made a key contribution in the semi-final replay against Mayo, coming off the bench to chip in with two points in the 3-16 to 3-13 extra-time win.

A versatile footballer, Lyne started at right-half-back in Kerry’s defeat to Dublin in the 2015 All-Ireland final, but was selected at right-half-forward in the 2017 National League final victory over the Dubs.

His final outing in a Kerry jersey came in the Division One win against Monaghan back in October.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie