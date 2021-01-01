All-Ireland winner Jonathan Lyne calls time on inter-county career with Kerry

KERRY’S JONATHAN LYNE has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 30-year-old Killarney Legion player revealed his decision this evening on Twitter, stating that it had been “a true honour to represent my family, friends, club and Kerry people” over the course of his career with the Kingdom.

Lyne made his senior debut in 2011 in a National League game against Cork, before getting his first championship outing against Clare the following year.

He won a senior All-Ireland medal in 2014 as a member of the Kerry panel that overcame Donegal in the decider at Croke Park.

Lyne had made a key contribution in the semi-final replay against Mayo, coming off the bench to chip in with two points in the 3-16 to 3-13 extra-time win.

A versatile footballer, Lyne started at right-half-back in Kerry’s defeat to Dublin in the 2015 All-Ireland final, but was selected at right-half-forward in the 2017 National League final victory over the Dubs.

His final outing in a Kerry jersey came in the Division One win against Monaghan back in October.