Celtic target Everton defender after missing out on Liverpool-bound Davies

Kenny has made eight appearances in all competitions for Everton this season.

Kenny has made eight appearances in all competitions for Everton this season.

CELTIC HAVE BEEN tipped to complete a loan move for Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny after appearing to lose out to Liverpool for Ben Davies.

Manager Neil Lennon expressed hope that a deal could be agreed with Preston defender Davies on Saturday, with the 25-year-old’s Deepdale contract due to expire in the summer.

But the PA news agency understands Liverpool and Preston have agreed a fee for Davies to move to Anfield ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

With Christopher Jullien out for several months and Shane Duffy again looking vulnerable during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren, Lennon is looking to strengthen his central defence.

The under-pressure Hoops boss is also seeking a right-back following Jeremie Frimpong’s move to Bayer Leverkusen last week, and Kenny has emerged as a major target. The 23-year-old has made 48 appearances for Everton and spent last season as a regular on loan with Schalke.

French midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been linked with a loan move to Marseille in advance of a potential permanent summer move.