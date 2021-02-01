BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 6°C Monday 1 February 2021
Celtic target Everton defender after missing out on Liverpool-bound Davies

Hoops boss Neil Lennon wants to take Jonjoe Kenny on loan from the Toffees.

By Press Association Monday 1 Feb 2021, 1:03 PM
Kenny has made eight appearances in all competitions for Everton this season.
Image: PA
CELTIC HAVE BEEN tipped to complete a loan move for Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny after appearing to lose out to Liverpool for Ben Davies.

Manager Neil Lennon expressed hope that a deal could be agreed with Preston defender Davies on Saturday, with the 25-year-old’s Deepdale contract due to expire in the summer.

But the PA news agency understands Liverpool and Preston have agreed a fee for Davies to move to Anfield ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

With Christopher Jullien out for several months and Shane Duffy again looking vulnerable during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren, Lennon is looking to strengthen his central defence.

The under-pressure Hoops boss is also seeking a right-back following Jeremie Frimpong’s move to Bayer Leverkusen last week, and Kenny has emerged as a major target. The 23-year-old has made 48 appearances for Everton and spent last season as a regular on loan with Schalke.

French midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been linked with a loan move to Marseille in advance of a potential permanent summer move.

