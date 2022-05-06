Jonny Clayton books Berlin berth with victory in Glasgow

JONNY CLAYTON EXTENDED his Cazoo Premier League lead with victory at Glasgow’s OVO Arena.
Reigning champion Clayton had taken out James Wade 6-2 and Gary Anderson 6-4 to set up a final meeting with Michael Van Gerwen.
The Welshman – who had thrown six perfect darts against Anderson to produce a remarkable 180-141 out from 321 – claimed his fourth victory of the year with a 6-3 success over Van Gerwen.
It was Clayton’s sixth Premier League final in 2022 and he now has a six-point lead over second-placed Van Gerwen.
Clayton, the first man to be confirmed for finals night in Berlin, told Sky Sports: “It’s nice to see that Q next to my name.
Third-placed Wade has a five-point advantage over Wright, who had lost his all-Scottish affair with Anderson 6-2.
Wright is five points clear of Cullen, with Gerwyn Price two points further back.
Price lost his quarter-final 6-3 to Smith and both players look like missing out on the top four.
Anderson remains cut adrift at the bottom, despite picking up two points for making the semi-final in Glasgow.
“I’d love to finish top, that would be lovely. But all I’ve wanted to do was get in the top four.
“I’m really happy with my game and hopefully I carry on winning games.”
Van Gerwen stole a march on Wade by moving into outright second place.
The former world champion edged past Joe Cullen 6-5 before downing Michael Smith by the same scoreline in the semi-final.
Van Gerwen produced a 104 checkout to win the deciding leg against Smith.
