Jonny Gray returns as Townsend rings changes for final warm-up

GLASGOW BACK ROW Ryan Wilson will captain Scotland for the first time in Friday’s World Cup warm-up against Georgia at Murrayfield.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend selected Wilson to lead the side after leaving out several regulars including skipper Stuart McInally for their final match before a pivotal Pool A clash against Ireland in Yokohama on 22 September.

Fraser Brown, John Barclay, Greig Laidlaw, Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg will all be rested, but Jonny Gray returns from injury to make his first appearance in Scotland’s pre-World Cup fixtures.

Townsend has made 12 changes to the Scotland side that defeated Georgia 44-10 in Tbilisi and Grant Stewart and Magnus Bradbury – who were not included in the 31-man squad for the tournament – will feature off the bench.

Warriors wing Tommy Seymour and Scarlets number eight Blade Thomson return after concussions sustained against France almost a fortnight ago.

“We’ve been together since the middle of June and Friday night is our final chance this year to play in front of our supporters,” Townsend said.

“It’s another opportunity for players to get valuable game time and build on what was a very good performance last weekend in Georgia.

“It’s a boost to have Jonny back in side for the first time since last season and for others, like Tommy, Blade and Duncan Taylor, to have made a return to full fitness, following their recent injuries.

“Friday night gives us the opportunity to keep improving and get one step closer to playing our best rugby over the next few weeks.”

Scotland (v Georgia)

15. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)

13. Duncan Taylor (Saracens)

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)

11. Darcy Graham (Darcy Graham)

10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

1. Gordon Reid (Ayrshire Bulls)

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors)

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

6. Ryan Wilson Capt (Glasgow Warriors)

7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)

8. Blade Thomson (Scarlets)

Replacements

16. Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors)

17. Allan Dell (Edinburgh)

18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)

19. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

20. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh)

21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

22. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

23. Chris Harris (Gloucester)

