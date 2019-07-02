This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Leinster and Munster back row Coghlan earns Tigers move

The 26-year-old becomes the third Irish player to sign for Leicester this summer.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 3:56 PM
14 minutes ago 702 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4706844

FORMER IRELAND U20 international Jordan Coghlan has earned a move to Leicester Tigers, as he becomes the third Irish player to join Geordan Murphy’s side for the new season.

Coghlan, a product of the Leinster academy, has spent the last three seasons with English Championship side Nottingham and now joins Noel Reid and Johnny McPhillips in signing for the Tigers.

MunsterÕs Jordan Coghlan Coghlan in action for Munster back in 2015. Source: Inpho

The 26-year-old back row made his senior debut for Leinster back in 2012, before making the switch south to join Munster, where he made eight first-team appearances during the 2015/16 campaign.

Coglan, a former Ireland underage cricket international, moved to England with Nottingham in 2016 and his performances in the Championship caught the eye of Leicester head coach Murphy. 

The former Clongowes Wood College man becomes Leicester’s 10th signing of the summer and he’ll now get a shot at Premiership rugby having made 60 appearances in the English second-tier for Nottingham. 

“Jordan is a physical, athletic and experienced player who we are looking forward to welcoming in to the club,” Murphy, the former Ireland international, said.

“His junior career speaks for itself and achievements back home in Ireland as a young man have served him well in his career.

He is an exciting talent and he has earned his spot with impressive showings for Nottingham over recent seasons.

On his switch to Welford Road, Coghlan added: “This is Leicester Tigers — the most successful club in English history. For me, to be part of that is a huge honour.

“Geordan is working hard to build something special here in Leicester and get Tigers back to the top flight of the Prem, where they belong, and I’m happy to be a part of that.

“I’m just looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I’ve met the squad and coaches, who have all been amazing and really welcomed me in to the club. There is a lot of talent in this squad and great people around, so I’m really excited to be a part of it and contribute to the club.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie