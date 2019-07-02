Ex-Leinster and Munster back row Coghlan earns Tigers move

FORMER IRELAND U20 international Jordan Coghlan has earned a move to Leicester Tigers, as he becomes the third Irish player to join Geordan Murphy’s side for the new season.

Coghlan, a product of the Leinster academy, has spent the last three seasons with English Championship side Nottingham and now joins Noel Reid and Johnny McPhillips in signing for the Tigers.

Coghlan in action for Munster back in 2015. Source: Inpho

The 26-year-old back row made his senior debut for Leinster back in 2012, before making the switch south to join Munster, where he made eight first-team appearances during the 2015/16 campaign.

Coglan, a former Ireland underage cricket international, moved to England with Nottingham in 2016 and his performances in the Championship caught the eye of Leicester head coach Murphy.

The former Clongowes Wood College man becomes Leicester’s 10th signing of the summer and he’ll now get a shot at Premiership rugby having made 60 appearances in the English second-tier for Nottingham.

“Jordan is a physical, athletic and experienced player who we are looking forward to welcoming in to the club,” Murphy, the former Ireland international, said.

“His junior career speaks for itself and achievements back home in Ireland as a young man have served him well in his career.

He is an exciting talent and he has earned his spot with impressive showings for Nottingham over recent seasons.

On his switch to Welford Road, Coghlan added: “This is Leicester Tigers — the most successful club in English history. For me, to be part of that is a huge honour.

“Geordan is working hard to build something special here in Leicester and get Tigers back to the top flight of the Prem, where they belong, and I’m happy to be a part of that.

“I’m just looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I’ve met the squad and coaches, who have all been amazing and really welcomed me in to the club. There is a lot of talent in this squad and great people around, so I’m really excited to be a part of it and contribute to the club.”

