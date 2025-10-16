Jordan Flores signs new contract with Bohemians until the end of the 2027 season

JORDAN FLORES HAS signed a contract extension with Bohemians until the end of the 2027 season.

Flores, who turned 30 earlier this month, joined the club from Northampton Town in January 2022 having previously lined out for Hull City, Dundalk and his hometown club Wigan Athletic.

He has made 127 appearances for the club and scored 13 goals.

“I’m delighted to be extending my stay here,” said Flores.

“This contract will take me to six years with the club and that’s something I’m really proud of.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead but also fully focused on what we have to do in these next few games. We have a good group here and I want to thank the fans for your continued support and backing of the lads.”

Bohs manager Alan Reynolds hailed the contribution of Flores.

“Jordan’s performances have been at an exceptionally high level all season, so we are really delighted that he has decided to extend his stay here.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that Jordan has been able to produce those levels of performances week in and week out without being able to fully participate in training because of an injury that’s only fully cleared up recently. I think that tells you a lot about him, he’s put his body on the line and given everything of himself.

“He’s a great leader, who leads by example and is a great help and mentor to the younger players at the club. He’s here a good number of years now, he really cares for the club and the supporters, and he wants success.”