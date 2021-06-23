Membership : Access or Sign Up
Northampton Town sign second ex-Dundalk player in the space of a week

Former Lilywhites midfielder Jordan Flores joins the League Two club on a season-long loan from Hull City.

Hull City midfielder Jordan Flores has been loaned to Northampton Town for the 2021-22 season.
Image: Northampton Town FC
JORDAN FLORES HAS completed a temporary move to League Two club Northampton Town.

Flores will spend the 2021-22 season with the Cobblers on loan from Hull City, who he joined from Dundalk back in January.

The 25-year-old midfielder is the second former Lilywhites player to be signed by Northampton in the space of a week, after they also secured the services of winger Dylan Connolly from St Mirren.

“Jordan is a very technical player who we believe will fit in well with us,” manager Jon Brady said. “He is left-footed and that balance is important for us and he is a different type of player to the other midfielders we have here.

“He is very creative, he can open teams up and his record shows he has a goal in him, and a spectacular one at that. He is another one who I think the supporters will enjoy watching.

“He is a good character and someone we are delighted to bring to the club. I am pleased to be able to bring him in on a season-long deal. That is important, as is the chance to have him with us for pre-season.”

Flores made 41 appearances during his time at Dundalk. He helped the club retain the Premier Division title in 2019 and was a member of the side that won the FAI Cup last December.

He amassed a catalogue of spectacular goals during his spell with the Oriel Park outfit, the most notable of which was a remarkable volley against Shamrock Rovers. The strike was chosen as one of the nominees for the 2020 Fifa Puskas award, which was eventually won by Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min.

Flores also scored twice for Dundalk during last season’s Europa League group-stage campaign, finding the net away to Molde and against Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium.

With Hull City en route to being crowned League One champions when he joined the club, Flores found it difficult to break into the team. He was restricted to three substitute outings as the Tigers achieved a swift return to the Championship.

