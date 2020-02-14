This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jordan Henderson 'the leading candidate' for Player of the Year award

Andy Robertson believes his Liverpool team-mate deserves the accolade.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Feb 2020, 12:02 AM
11 minutes ago 143 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5007065
Andy Robertson feels Jordan Henderson deserves the Player of the Year award.
Andy Robertson feels Jordan Henderson deserves the Player of the Year award.
Andy Robertson feels Jordan Henderson deserves the Player of the Year award.

ANDY ROBERTSON BELIEVES that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is the ‘leading candidate’ to win this season’s Premier League Player of the Year award.

The Scot feels that his team-mate and skipper deserves more recognition as one of the country’s best players, and says Henderson is one of the main reasons behind the Reds’ recent success.

Liverpool have won 24 of their 25 league games this season, drawing the other, ensuring Jurgen Klopp’s side have generated a 22-point gap at the top of the table.

They have scored 60 goals and boast the best defensive record in the league, with just 15 goals conceded, and Robertson thinks that Henderson is the driving force behind the impressive run of form.

“For me, I think he’s the leading candidate [for player of the year],” Robertson told Sky Sports. “At times this season when we’ve struggled Hendo has been the one that has driven us forward.

“He’s the one who has made sure we don’t get slack, or he has chipped in with some really important goals or really important assists.

Henderson has made 24 league appearances this season, one fewer than Robertson who has been an ever-present in the current campaign.

The captain has three goals and four assists for the season, and has also been key to the club’s progression to the Champions League knockout stages.

The 29-year-old showed his importance to the team with a goal and assist in each of the recent league encounters with Wolves and Southampton, and Robertson believes his team-mate is finally getting the appreciation his performances deserve.

“Maybe his performances at the start of the season went a little bit under the radar, but as the season has progressed he’s not really had a bad game,” added the Scotland international.

“You really appreciate him when you train with him every day and in this country he’s not been appreciated enough in his character.

“He’s getting the recognition he deserves because he is a fantastic player, a fantastic role model and a fantastic captain. He’s driven us to three points at times this season when we’ve struggled.”

Liverpool’s latest win over Southampton ensured Klopp’s men made it 42 league games unbeaten, with Henderson grabbing his third goal of the season on the hour mark in the 4-0 win.

Read next:

