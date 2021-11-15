Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 15 November 2021
Jordan call for investigation into gender of Iran women's goalkeeper after losing on penalties

The Jordan Football Association are claiming foul play after missing out on qualification for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup.

By AFP Monday 15 Nov 2021, 6:41 PM
The flags of Jordan and Iran.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JORDAN HAVE CALLED on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to launch an investigation to determine the sex of a goalkeeper on the Iranian women’s football team, who are denying foul play.

Iran beat Jordan 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw on 25 September to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in its history.

The president of the Jordan Football Association, Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, tweeted on Sunday a letter “requesting a gender verification check” on the Iranian player in question, suggesting that the keeper, Zohreh Koudaei, was a man posing as a woman.

Hussein described it as “a very serious issue if true”, and called on the AFC to “please wake up”.

But Iran team’s selector, Maryam Irandoost, dismissed the allegation.

“The medical staff have carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry,” Irandoost told sports news site Varzesh3 on Sunday.

“We will provide any documentation that the Asian Confederation of Football wishes without wasting time.”

Iranian goalkeeper Koudaei saved two goal attempts by the Jordanian team, resulting in Iran’s qualification.

The Jordan Football Association’s letter, dated 5 November, cited doubts over the “eligibility of a participating player”.

It also alleged that the Iranian women’s team “has a history with gender and doping issues”, and called for “due process” to be followed.

Irandoost said the accusation was being used to cover up for Jordan’s loss.

“These allegations are just an excuse not to accept the defeat against the Iranian women’s national team,” she said.

“The Jordanian team considered themselves the big favourite to qualify… and when they lost… it was natural to seek relief under false pretences and to escape responsibility for this failure.”

The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup is set to kick off in India in January.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

