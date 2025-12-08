Lowe returns but Larmour ruled out and doubts over Ringrose and Snyman for Leicester trip

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Jordan Larmour has been ruled out of their upcoming Champions Cup pool game away to Leicester Tigers, while Garry Ringrose and RG Snyman are also doubts for Friday’s Champions Cup trip to Welford Road.

James Lowe, however, has recovered from his calf injury and will be available for selection in Leicester, while Will Connors has also returned to training as he continues to recover from an arm issue.

Larmour picked up a hamstring injury during his man-of-the-match display against Harlequins on Saturday and will not be fit to play this Friday.

Leinster described Ringrose’s complaint as a “cramp injury” which will be assessed this week ahead of selection.

Advertisement

RG Snyman, who exited Leinster’s Saturday’s victory over Harlequins early with a shoulder injury, will also be monitored this week and has not been definitively ruled out for Friday’s meeting with Leicester.

There were no further updates on longer-term absentees Cormac Foley, Hugo Keenan, James Culhane, Jamie Osborne, Ryan Baird and Andrew Porter.