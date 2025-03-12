French tighthead Rabah Slimani to remain with Leinster

FRANCE PROP RABAH Slimani has signed a contract extension with Leinster while Jordan Larmour is also staying with the province.
Slimani has impressed with Leinster since his arrival from Clermont Auvergne while also earning place in Fabien Galthié’s Six Nations squad for the first time since 2019. The 35-year-old has made 14 appearances for Leinster.
Larmour made his senior debut for the province against Dragons in September 2017 where he scored a try. After a series of strong performances, he went on to earn his first cap for Ireland the following year in the 2018 Six Nations against Italy.
By the end of the 2017/18 season, Larmour had won a Pro12 medal, a Champions Cup title as well as achieving Grand Slam success with Ireland. He picked up an injury earlier this year and was not included in the Ireland’s extended squad for the Six Nations.
The winger has made 113 appearances for Leinster so far in his career.
Larmour’s new deal with Leinster comes after new contracts were announced for Jimmy O’Brien, John McKee and Hugh Cooney on Tuesday.
The province are expected to announce further contract news later today.
