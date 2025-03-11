Advertisement
Harry Byrne: Ireland international will remain at Bristol until the end of the season. Action Plus Sports/Alamy Stock Photo
Bristol extend Harry Byrne loan until end of season, Leinster trio sign new deals

Jimmy O’Brien, John McKee and Hugh Cooney have agreed new contracts at Leinster.
6.34pm, 11 Mar 2025
BRISTOL BEARS HAVE extended Harry Byrne’s loan deal until the end of the season.

The out-half joined Pat Lam’s side from Leinster in January as injury cover, and has made six appearances including two starts in the Champions Cup.

Lam said: “Harry has been excellent for us on and off the field since arriving on loan and we’re pleased to keep hold of a player of his quality and experience for the remainder of the season.

“He has settled in really quickly to our environment and gameplan. With an exciting run-in to the Premiership season coming up, squad depth is going to be really important, so it’s great to have the quality and big game experience of AJ (MacGinty) and Harry competing for the number ten shirt alongside Academy fly half Sam Worsley.”

Meanwhile, Leinster announced new contracts for Jimmy O’Brien, John McKee and Hugh Cooney on Tuesday.

Ireland international O’Brien, who has 93 caps in blue and is fast approaching centurion status, has committed his future to the province as has academy graduate McKee, who has made 31 appearances at hooker across the last four seasons.

Cooney, who made his debut in the interpro victory against Connacht last October, has also agreed his first senior contract.

