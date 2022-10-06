Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sevilla reappoint Argentine coach Sampaoli following the sacking of Lopetegui

The Spanish club have five points from a possible 21 in La Liga and have lost two and drawn one of their three Champions League group games.

Jorge Sampaoli during his first stint at Sevilla.
ARGENTINE COACH JORGE Sampaoli will return to Sevilla’s after being named on Thursday as the replacement for axed coach Julen Lopetegui.

The club said Sampaoli had “signed for the remainder of the season and one more, until June 30, 2024, and this afternoon will lead his first training session.”

Sampaoli, 62, has already coached Sevilla.

He took over in July 2016 from Unai Emery, who had guided them to seventh in La Liga but also to a third straight Europa League victory and was hired by Paris Saint-Germain.

Sampaoli led Sevilla to fourth in La Liga and the last 16 in the Champions League, where they lost to Leicester, before leaving to become Argentina boss in May 2017.

Sampaoli had been out of work since leaving Marseille in July.

Lopetegui was sacked on Wednesday after a 4-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Lopetegui, who had briefly been Spain coach, arrived in June 2019 after an abrupt exit from Real Madrid the previous year.

He led the club to thee consecutive fourth place finishes and another Europa League triumph in 2020 but started this season in disastrous fashion.

The club have five points from a possible 21 in La Liga and have lost two and drawn one of their three Champions League group games.

– © AFP 2022

